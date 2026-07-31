New Indy Car Ready To Hit The Track At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Test

The IR-28 in the spotlight at INDYCAR Offices — BRUCE MARTIN Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN The wraps were off the new Indy car, and the IR-28 was under the spotlight on Friday at the INDYCAR Corporate Headquarters across the street from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The new car was on a rotating pedestal with a…...



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