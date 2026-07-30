  • August 2, 2026
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Chip Ganassi Racing Announces Media Company With Jenna Fryer

110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge

BY BRUCE MARTIN Chip Ganassi Racing is entering the media business and will feature former Associated Press Motorsports Editor Jenna Fryer as its Director of Media. Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) will launch a new in-house editorial division called CGR Media. It is a strategic initiative designed to produce premium long-form video and print content for…...

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