  • August 2, 2026
  1. Home
  2. TSO News
  3. Spain Wins Again…

Spain Wins Again As Alex Palou Captures Monday’s Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix

Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway

Alex Palou charges to Chip Ganassi Racing’s 150th career INDYCAR win — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN LEBANON, Tennessee – Alex Palou continued Spain’s celebration of winning the FIFA World Cup on Sunday as the Spaniard won Monday’s rain-rescheduled Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway. Palou had some tremendous timing, committing to…...

This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

© 2025 TrackSideOnline. All Rights Reserved. Powered by EnforceMG.