Alex Palou charges to Chip Ganassi Racing’s 150th career INDYCAR win — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN LEBANON, Tennessee – Alex Palou continued Spain’s celebration of winning the FIFA World Cup on Sunday as the Spaniard won Monday’s rain-rescheduled Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway. Palou had some tremendous timing, committing to…...
Spain Wins Again As Alex Palou Captures Monday’s Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- July 20, 2026
- 14 minutes read
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