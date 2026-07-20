  • August 2, 2026
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Monday at Nashville, Weather and Schedule

The clouds that popped up and ended what could have been a fun Sunday Night race. TSO Photo by Patrick By Patrick Stephan Well, I think we’ve gone from trying to showcase the NTT INDYCAR Series to a large (mostly new) audience as the follow-up to the World Cup, to “ok, let’s get this thing…...

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