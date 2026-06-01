Alex Palou cruises to victory in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix BY BRUCE MARTIN DETROIT – Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing was described as being in a “league of his own” by many drivers after his latest victory in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday. He all but doubled his NTT IndyCar Series…...
News And Notes From A Wild Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- June 1, 2026
- 33 minutes read
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