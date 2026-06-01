News And Notes From A Wild Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Alex Palou cruises to victory in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix BY BRUCE MARTIN DETROIT – Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing was described as being in a “league of his own” by many drivers after his latest victory in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday. He all but doubled his NTT IndyCar Series…...



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