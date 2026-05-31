TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR RACE REPORT- Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

1.645-mile, 10-turn Detroit street circuit

Detroit, Michigan

Sunday Race Report

May 31, 2026

DETROIT (May, 31) – Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet was the highest finishing Chevrolet-powered driver, finishing fourth, his sixth top-five finish of the season in the first eight races. His teammate Christian Lundgaard, in the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, finished just behind his teammate, his fourth top-five finish of the season.

Team Chevy drivers hold five of the top eight spots in the season-long championship, with David Malukas (No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet) third, Lundgaard fourth, O’Ward fifth, Scott McLaughlin (No. 3 Clarience Technologies Team Penske Chevrolet) seventh, and Josef Newgarden (No. 2 Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet) eighth.

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix results:

What they’re saying – Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix:

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 4th:

“It was a pretty entertaining race. I would have loved to have been up there on the podium, but we’ve got work to do. Hats off to the crew for all the hard work that went on yesterday to change the engines. We did our best to fight our way forward today. Just short of a podium again today but I’d love to go get one soon.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 5th:

“It was a really frustrating day. It wasn’t the race that we expected to have. We had some sort of hybrid issue on that last stint and a half, so we couldn’t use hybrid then. We’ll have another try at it next year. With the engine changes yesterday, it wasn’t the situation we wanted to find ourselves in, but it proves just how well everybody is working together and how good of a team this is.”

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet finished 10th:

“They just used me up is what it kind of felt like whenever they could, so I felt like I was in defense mode most of the race, and certainly there at the end I was in defense mode. I was just trying to protect the car more than anything. The team did an amazing job, just an amazing job to get the car where I could get in it and drive. They did a great race. The only reason we finished where we did is because of what the team did. Great strategy. Great pit stops. We were in the race and now we can go on to the next one.”

Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Chevrolet finished 12th:

“Chaotic race. We stayed out of trouble, did as much as we could with strategy, passed some cars here and there and really good job by the guys in pit lane. It was a bit of a tough day. I don’t think we had the race pace to move our way forward to the pack. We hung in there. Unfortunately, got tapped around halfway through the race by Ferrucci on the lap that I was originally going to pit. That sucks, but it is what it is. I don’t think we lost too much. Good effort by everybody this weekend. Solid 12th place for me, 14th place for Sting Ray, so good a good consistent result here in Detroit. Very looking forward to Gateway next weekend. A short oval with this team is always exciting, so looking forward to there.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger – Goodheart Chevrolet finished 14th:

“Detroit treated us well finally. Really tough weekend overall. I think the team did a really good job to try and recover. With the limited track time we made as many adaptations as we could. We ran pretty well in the race, just off cycle. It was pretty fun in the end. It got pretty spicy out there running wheel-to-wheel with everybody else. Thank you team, 77 crew, and Goodheart. Hopefully we have a lot more top 15s this year.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 15th:

“Disappointing race in Detroit. We had an OK race going and then got shuffled back by a yellow flag coming out when we wanted to come in for a pit stop. Then, we had a little bit of a hiccup on the last pit stop, but overall, we made a lot of progress this weekend. We had potential for a strong result. We just need to put it together and make it happen next week.”

Caio Collet, No. 4 Combitrans Amazonia Chevrolet finished 16th:

“Tough weekend in general. Think we just struggle all weekend long with pace. Also, little bit from my side, driving was not the best that it was this season, and just struggling a bit with the [hurt] feeling since Friday. And then on the race today, I think we made a couple of wrong calls on the first yellow that we had there, that put us in the back foot, but at the end we just finished the race with what we had. Also had a couple of incidents as well trying to come back up through the field, so was just a tough day, but glad that at least we were able to finish the race, and we’ll move on forward.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet finished 17th:

David Malukas, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet finished 18th:

“I’m not going to lie from start to finish that was one of my worst performances. Mentally, I need to go back and reset and really deep dive on everything. I feel so bad for the team, Verizon, Chevy, everybody involved and all of the sponsors. That was not a good performance for me. I need this week to reset. Take a deep breath and come back for Gateway.”

On the incident with Schumacher.

“Obviously from Schumacher’s side, his tires weren’t in and I wasn’t expecting it to not be in that much. I’m not even going that quick and he’s still sideways. We had moment in Turn 1, then you go down the hill and I’m pretty sure he locked up and couldn’t slow down, and I got stuck in it. It was unfortunate.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Clarience Technologies Team Penske Chevrolet finished 19th:

“I had a broken toe-link after the contact. The Clarience Technologies Chevy was super-fast. I don’t know if we had the pace to win with Alex, but we were right there. Probably good enough for third or fourth. We were side-by-side out of Turn 3 and I got a little sideways which made me press him to the wall a lot more aggressively than I wanted which closed the hole. I don’t know whether he’s pissed off because of that. He got me and I was pretty happy with that. It still would have been a good result right now. He’s faster than me on restarts, I’ll let him have it. Going into Turn 3, he locked the right front. I got up the inside of him. Honestly, I was going to go to the outside and he kept turning in and basically gave me no option. The whole way, no option. I went beside him, no option. Turned into the side of me and drove me into the right-side fence and another fence.

“I didn’t want to do that to him. I didn’t want to do that to my day. We’ll talk about it. I have so much respect for Will Power, he’s been my teammate for so many years, and helped me so much. I regard him as a guy with a lot of respect. Today, I felt like he gave me no option and I really didn’t want to see that happen with either of us. I’m super frustrated. We had a great car, and I don’t know what else I could have done.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet finished 23rd:

“The start was good, made up a lot of spots, we got hit a bunch. It was just moving bumper cars out there. Strategy was good. The guys did a great job in the pit lane. Then we got taken out by the same car that hit us at the start, tried to put us in the wall, bent the front suspension. We came to the same car again, and he’s blocking, blocking, but no penalty. He was so loose that when we got to the corner, I don’t think I even touched him and he spun on his own. We got the drive through. Then we had a part failure on the pedal throttle and it just stopped. Looking forward to St. Louis.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet finished 25th:

“It’s my own mistake. Very sorry for the whole No. 21 Splenda ECR crew. They’ve given me a great car this weekend. That was on me.”

Up Next

For a fifth straight weekend, the Team Chevy drivers and teams will be on track for the second short oval race of the season under the lights and in the shadow of the Gateway Arch at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway. The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, held on the 1.25-mile, four-turn egg-shaped oval just outside St. Louis, will air on FOX at 9 pm (Eastern) on Sunday, June 7.

Chevrolet history at the Detroit Grand Prix

Wins – 13

The Raceway On Belle Isle (1992-2002)

2022 – Will Power – Team Penske

2021 – Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren (Race #2)

2019 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske (Race #1)

2016 – Will Power – Team Penske (Race #2)

2016 – Sebastien Bourdais – KV Racing Technology (Race #1)

2015 – Sebastien Bourdais – KV Racing Technology (Race #2)

2014 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske (Race #2)

2014 – Will Power – Team Penske (Race #1)

1993 – Danny Sullivan – Galles Racing

1992 – Bob Rahal – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

2.5-mile downtown street circuit (1989-1991)

1991 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1990 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1989 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Patrick Racing

Earned Poles – 11

The Raceway On Belle Isle (1992-2022)

2022 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2021 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske (Race #2)

2021 – Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren (Race #1)

2019 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske (Race #2)

2016 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske (Race #2)

2016 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske (Race #1)

2015 – Will Power – Team Penske (Race #1)

2014 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske (Race #1)

2.5-mile downtown street circuit (1989-1991)

1991 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1990 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1989 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

Podiums: 35

1.645-mile downtown street circuit – 3

Driver Podiums 1.645-mile downtown street circuit (2023-2025): Santino Ferrucci (1), Will Power (1) and Felix Rosenqvist (1)

Team Podiums 1.645-mile downtown street circuit (2023-2025): A.J. Foyt Racing (1), Arrow McLaren (1) and Team Penske (1)

The Raceway At Belle Isle – 26

Driver Podiums Raceway On Belle Isle (1992-2022): Will Power (7), Josef Newgarden (3), Sebastien Bourdais (2), Pato O’Ward (2), Simon Pagenaud (2), Raul Boesel (1), Helio Castroneves (1), Ryan Hunter-Reay (1), Stefan Johanson (1), Tony Kanaan (1), Charlie Kimball (1), Juan Montoya (1), Bob Rahal (1), Danny Sullivan (1), and Rinus VeeKay (1)

Team Podiums Raceway On Belle Isle (1992-2022): Team Penske (14), Arrow McLaren (2), Chip Ganassi Racing (2), KV Racing Technology (2), Andretti Global (1), Bettenhausen Racing (1), Dick Simon Racing (1), Ed Carpenter Racing (1), Galles Racing (1), and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (1)

Original Downtown Street Circuit – 8

Driver Podiums 2.5-mile downtown street circuit (1989-1991): Emerson Fittipaldi (2), Bob Rahal (2), Mario Andretti (1), Michael Andretti (1), Eddiie Cheever (1) and Arie Luyendyk (1).

Team Podiums 2.5-mile downtown street circuit (1989-1991): Galles Racing (2), Newman Haas Racing (2), Doug Shierson Racing (1), Chip Ganassi Racing (1), Patrick Racing (1), and Team Penske (1).

Laps Led – 918

Laps Led on the 1.645-mile downtown street circuit (2023-2025) – 64

Driver laps led on the 1.645-mile downtown street circuit (2023-2025): Christian Rasmussen (21), Will Power (15), Santino Ferrucci (14), Pato O’Ward (4), Christian Lundgaard (3), Scott McLaughlin (3), Josef Newgarden (3), Alexander Rossi (1)

Team laps led on the 1.645-mile downtown street circuit (2023-2025): ECR (21), Team Penske (21), A.J. Foyt Racing (14), Arrow McLaren (8)

Laps led at The Raceway At Belle Isle (1992-2002) – 672

Driver laps led at The Raceway At Belle Isle (1992-2002): Will Power (142), Josef Newgarden (113), Helio Castroneves (93), Simon Pagenaud (75), Juan Montoya (48), Paul Tracy (46), Sebastien Bourdais (38), Danny Sullivan (30), Bob Rahal (29), Ryan Hunter-Reay (20), Emerson Fittipaldi (12), Tony Kanaan (10), Pato O’Ward (6), Ryan Briscoe (5), Mike Conway (4), Scott Dixon (1)

Team laps led at The Raceway At Belle Isle (1992-2002): Team Penske (529), KV Racing Technology (48), Galles Racing (30), Rahal Hogan Racing (29), Andretti Global (20), Arrow McLaren (6), Chip Ganassi Racing (6), ECR (4)

Laps led on the 2.5-mile downtown street circuit – 182

Driver laps led on the 2.5-mile downtown street circuit (1989-1991): Michael Andretti (128), Emerson Fittipaldi (26), Arie Luyendyk (20), Bob Rahal (6), Mario Andretti (2)

Team laps led on the 2.5-mile downtown street circuit (1989-1991): Newman Haas Racing (130), Team Penske (22), Granatelli Racing (20), Galles Racing (6), Patrick Racing (4)

Manufacturer History at the Detroit Grand Prix

Wins (with competition)

17 – Honda (2025, 2024, 2023, 2021 Race #1, 2019 Race #2, 2018 Race #2, 2018 Race #1, 2017 Race #2, 2017 Race #1, 2015 Race #1, 2013 Race #2, 2013 Race #1, 2012, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1998)

11 – Chevrolet (2022, 2021 Race #2, 2019 Race #1, 2016 Race #2, 2016 Race #1, 2015 Race #2, 2014 Race #2, 2014 Race #1, 1991, 1990, 1989)

2 – Ford (1996, 1995)

1 – Ilmor (1994)

1 – Mercedes (1997)

Poles (with competition)

15 – Honda (2025, 2024, 2023, 2019 Race #1, 2018 Race #2, 2018 Race #1, 2017 Race #2, 2017 Race #1, 2014 Race #2, 2013 Race #2, 2013 Race #1, 2012, 2001, 1999, 1997)

11 – Chevrolet (2022, 2021 Race #2, 2021 Race #1, 2019 Race #2, 2016 Race #2, 2016 Race #1, 2015 Race #1, 2014 Race #1, 1991, 1990, 1989)

5 – Ford (1996, 1995, 1994, 1993, 1992)

1 – Mercedes (1998)

1 – Toyota (2000)