  • May 31, 2026
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INDYCAR Warmup At Detroit Extra Important For Chevrolet Teams That Had Engine Issues

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

David Malukas’ backup car on the streets in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix BY BRUCE MARTIN DETROIT – For eight cars and drivers that had to change Chevrolet engines over the weekend, Sunday morning’s warm-up session for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix had extra significance. Chevrolet and Ilmor officials revealed Sunday morning a coating issue…...

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