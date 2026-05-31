David Malukas’ backup car on the streets in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix BY BRUCE MARTIN DETROIT – For eight cars and drivers that had to change Chevrolet engines over the weekend, Sunday morning’s warm-up session for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix had extra significance. Chevrolet and Ilmor officials revealed Sunday morning a coating issue…...
INDYCAR Warmup At Detroit Extra Important For Chevrolet Teams That Had Engine Issues
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- May 31, 2026
- 3 minutes read
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