INDYCAR Returns To Normal At Detroit As Alex Palou Wins Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Alex Palou leaps for joy after winning Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN DETROIT – Alex Palou regained his position as the best driver in IndyCar, returning to Victory Lane for the fourth time in 2026 by winning Sunday’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on the streets of downtown Detroit. It was…...



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