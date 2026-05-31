Enzo Fittipaldi Scores Dramatic INDY NXT By Firestone Win On the Streets Of Detroit

Enzo Fittipaldi wins at Detroit — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN DETROIT – Enzo Fittipaldi scored his second win of the season and has gained the INDY NXT By Firestone championship lead by winning Sunday’s INDY NXT By Firestone Detroit Grand Prix. Fittipaldi went from third to first on a restart on Lap 29 and…...



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