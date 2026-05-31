May 31, 2026

— DETROIT, MI

Alex Palou drives the HRC-liveried ‘Honda Honda’ to victory lane at Detroit

Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood reclaims P2 in the championship fight with second-place result

Graham Rahal completes an all-Honda podium sweep in the Motor City

Honda continues its winning streak on the downtown Detroit street circuit

Alex Palou drove his HRC-liveried ‘Honda Honda’ to victory lane today in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on the streets of the Motor City.

This is Honda’s fourth-consecutive win in Detroit, taking victory in every single race held on the circuit since the series returned to the downtown streets in 2023. It is also Palou’s second win in Detroit following his triumph in that inaugural year, and his fourth win of 2026.

This is also Palou’s second win in the fan-favorite HRC-livery, previously driving that very same #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda to victory lane in the 2025 race at Barber Motorsports Park. In addition to celebrating the success Honda and Chip Ganassi Racing have had over the years, the livery brings awareness to the new HRC US business ventures—including the performance parts business which will feature genuine HRC parts for Acura and Honda road cars.

Palou now holds a 62-point advantage in the drivers’ championship fight as the Spaniard chases his fifth NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship and fourth title in a row.

Kyle Kirkwood finished second in today’s Detroit Grand Prix, moving himself back into second place in the championship battle. This is the 2025 Detroit Grand Prix winner’s third podium of the year—previously finishing second at Phoenix and winning in the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington.

Graham Rahal rounded out the all-Honda podium, also taking home his third podium of the 2026 season. The veteran driver for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has three third place finishes to his name this year, at Barber Motorsports Park, the Sonsio Grand Prix and today on the streets of Detroit.

In addition to this being Honda’s fourth straight win on the downtown Detroit street circuit, it is also the second time in four years Honda has swept the podium at the Motor City, also taking 1-2-3 in 2024.

Fresh off his victory in the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500, Felix Rosenqvist finished sixth in his Meyer Shank Racing Honda. While Louis Foster, Marcus Ericsson and Kyffin Simpson finished seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively. All-told, Honda powered seven of the top ten—representing four different Honda teams.

Detroit Grand Prix Honda Race Results

1st Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2nd Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 3rd Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 6th Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 7th Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 8th Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda 9th Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 11th Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 13th Dennis Hauger-R Dale Coyne Racing Honda 20th Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing Honda – Not running, contact 21st Mick Schumacher-R Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 22nd Will Power Andretti Global Honda – Not running, contact 24th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda – Not running, mechanical

R – Rookie

Quotes

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished first: “Detroit was an incredible race for the #10 Honda Honda. We’re now two-for-two on wins when running this livery! It was a very tough race, especially with the restarts. I couldn’t get heat in the tires and I was struggling a lot to get them up to temperature. The team did an incredible job. A 1-2-3 finish for Honda is very impressive and I’m excited for next weekend at Gateway.”

Kyle Kirkwood (#27 Andretti Global Honda) finished second: “The Honda Honda wins and Honda sweeps the podium! That was probably the last thing the other guys wanted to see. Congrats to Alex and Graham, that was awesome. It was a really good day for us on the #27 Andretti with a strong performance all around. Our lives are made easier with the power, the fuel economy, and the drivability of these incredible Honda engines. Very happy with our day. Of course, I’d rather see us in first place, but I’m always happy when it’s another Honda.”

Graham Rahal (#15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda) finished third: “This is a great day for Honda and great day for us at RLL with myself and Louis. It was disappointing to get hit early in the race, but we were able to stick with it and put a really solid run together. To have three podiums in five races feels amazing. It’s not quite Alex Palou’s level, but it’s a close second!”

Kelvin Fu (Vice President, HRC US): “We couldn’t have asked for anything better than a sweep of the podium; the Detroit Grand Prix was a truly fantastic race for HRC and Honda to secure our fourth win in a row here. To be coming off a victory at the Indianapolis 500 and follow it up with a performance like this is exceptional and it comes down to all the hard work from everyone at HRC and our Honda teams. Big congratulations to Alex, Kyle, and Graham, as well as everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing, Andretti Global, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Let’s keep this momentum going!”

Next

The 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns in just one week’s time to race under the lights on the short oval at World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis on June 7th