Detroit Grand Prix – Race Day Weather and Schedule, and Engine Changes

With the IMSA two story duplexes now removed, the view for fans in Grandstand 9 is greatly improved as they should be able to see pit lane today for the NTT INDYCAR Series race. TSO Photo from a parking garage by Patrick. By Patrick Stephan Welcome to race day in Detroit. We have what should…...



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