  • May 30, 2026
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Welcome to Saturday Morning in Detroit: Schedule and Weather

A look at the sun rising over the main straightaway and pit complex in Detroit. TSO Photo by Patrick By Patrick Stephan Quick good morning ahead of a relatively quick day here in Detroit. With IMSA running their race this afternoon, the INDYCAR sanctioned activities will finish up at 2:30pm when NTT INDYCAR Series Qualifying…...

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