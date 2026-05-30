Welcome to Saturday Morning in Detroit: Schedule and Weather

A look at the sun rising over the main straightaway and pit complex in Detroit. TSO Photo by Patrick By Patrick Stephan Quick good morning ahead of a relatively quick day here in Detroit. With IMSA running their race this afternoon, the INDYCAR sanctioned activities will finish up at 2:30pm when NTT INDYCAR Series Qualifying…...



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