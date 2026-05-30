Qualifying Report: Detroit GP

Qualifying Report: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix DETROIT (May 30, 2026) — Caio Collet and Santino Ferrucci were both caught out by red flags in their qualifying sessions for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on the twisting and bumpy streets of Detroit Saturday afternoon. Collet, who will start 19th in the No. 4 Combitrans Amazonia Chevrolet tomorrow,…...



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