QUALIFYING NOTES – Streets of Detroit

STREETS OF DETROIT QUALIFYING NOTES

QUALIFYING POSITIONS

9th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet

14th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet

RACE: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

TRACK: Streets of Detroit

LOCATION: Detroit, Michigan, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 1.645-mile, nine-turn street circuit

RACE LENGTH: 100 Laps

BROADCAST: Sunday – 12:30 p.m.

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Qualified 14th: “I think the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet was pretty good in qualifying. Certainly much improved from last year, we were just in a tough group and didn’t quite have enough to advance. I feel pretty content with the package we have heading into tomorrow.”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

DETROIT STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 3

TOP 5 FINISHES: 2

TOP 10 FINISHES: 3

BEST START: 13th (2023)

BEST FINISH: 5th (2023, 2024)

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 11th

STARTS: 171

WINS: 8

POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 52

TOP 10 FINISHES: 100 OF NOTE: ﻿

﻿ Alexander Rossi narrowly missed advancing to the second round of qualifying today on the streets of Detroit. He finished 7th in Round 1, Group 2, with only the six fastest cars advancing. Rossi remains non-weight-bearing on his right foot following a major accident during Indianapolis 500 practice on Monday, May 18. Undeterred, he deftly handled the bumpy street circuit and earned the 14th starting position for tomorrow’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. All three of Rossi’s previous starts on the new downtown Detroit street circuit layout have resulted in Top 10 finishes. Rossi is an eight-time winner in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, highlighted by his victory in the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016. The Nevada City, California, native was the first American rookie to win the race since 1928. Rossi’s career has also taken him worldwide, with wins in Formula 2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona, along with starts in Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000, and the Bathurst 1000. Rossi continues to pilot the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet this season. Java House is an authentic cold brew coffee brand that began with brick-and-mortar cafés in the greater Indianapolis area and is now revolutionizing the beverage industry with its versatile Peel & Pour™ single-serve pods. Each 100% recyclable pod can be poured into iced or hot water with no machine or brewer required. The innovative, Indianapolis-based brand’s full portfolio of beverages includes Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, and hydration drinks.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Qualified 9th: “Pretty happy with that! The No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet crew did a good job turning the car around for me. I wasn’t super happy yesterday, but we got good speed out of it today! Getting into the Fast 12 was obviously nice for us. We have been struggling in qualifying this year, so finally getting that done was nice and even breaking into the Top 10. It was unfortunate on my last lap, there was a local yellow in Turn 8 and I knew I couldn’t really improve. Maybe we could have squeezed a Fast 6 out of it, who knows? For now, I am happy with P9 and we’ll go racing tomorrow from there!”