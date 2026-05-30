Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Hughes Leads Andretti Power

Play in Opening Detroit Practice

DETROIT (Friday, May 29, 2026) – Lochie Hughes led four Andretti Global drivers in the top five spots Friday after the opening practice for the INDY NXT by Firestone Detroit Grand Prix.

Hughes paced the 45-minute session with a best lap of 1 minute, 7.2741 seconds in the No. 26 Andretti Global machine around the 9-turn, 1.645-mile temporary street circuit.

SEE: Practice Results

Australian Hughes entered this season as the top returning driver for the team that also fielded the championship-winning car of Dennis Hauger in 2025, as Hughes was third in the series standings as a rookie. This season hasn’t started as well, as he is fifth in points with new teammate Max Taylor ahead of him in third.

“Really happy with the balance,” Hughes said. “The track felt a bit weird, especially compared to the first session last year. Just a bit slippery in a few places, which is to be expected.

“Yeah, that was nice. Back where we belong. I kind of so far this year have felt like a chameleon in a bag of Skittles. Just been a bit confused. That was really good, and it’s nice to start a weekend off on the right foot.”

Series veteran and Andretti newcomer Josh Pierson was second at 1:07.3555 in the No. 29 Starchive Andretti car, followed by veteran teammate Seb Murray at 1:07.3832 in the No. 27 Megatron machine as Andretti Global drivers swept the top three spots.

Matteo Nannini was the only non-Andretti driver in the top five, ending up fourth at 1:07.3864 in the No. 20 Enve Motorsports car of Cape Motorsports Powered by ECR. Andretti Global driver Taylor rounded out the top five at 1:07.4789 in the No. 28 Susan G. Komen entry.

Experience paid off on the challenging, tight street circuit, as veterans of the INDYCAR development series filled the top six positions on the time sheet. Series leader and rookie Nikita Johnson ended up 12th at 1:08.1277 in the No. 21 Cape Motorsports Powered by ECR car.

There was one incident involving contact. Rookie Max Garcia hit the concrete barrier at the exit of Turn 1 in the No. 12 Abel Motorsports car, sitting against the wall in a blind corner. The trailing No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing machine driven by rookie Carson Etter then couldn’t evade Garcia’s stricken car and hit the rear of it. Neither driver was hurt.

Up next is another practice session at 8 a.m. ET Saturday, followed by qualifying at noon ET. Both sessions will be broadcast on FS1, FOX One and INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls.

The 45-lap race is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET Sunday (FS1, FOX One, INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls).

“I think it’s going to change a lot,” Hughes said of the circuit grip levels. “Especially with a two-hour IMSA race tomorrow. Indy cars are rolling out now, too.

“I think practice 2 is going to be very different. Even for us with the temperature. We’re at 8 a.m. in the morning. At 8 a.m. this morning, I was still asleep.”DETROIT (Friday, May 29, 2026) – Lochie Hughes led four Andretti Global drivers in the top five spots Friday after the opening practice for the INDY NXT by Firestone Detroit Grand Prix.

Hughes paced the 45-minute session with a best lap of 1 minute, 7.2741 seconds in the No. 26 Andretti Global machine around the 9-turn, 1.645-mile temporary street circuit.

SEE: Practice Results

Australian Hughes entered this season as the top returning driver for the team that also fielded the championship-winning car of Dennis Hauger in 2025, as Hughes was third in the series standings as a rookie. This season hasn’t started as well, as he is fifth in points with new teammate Max Taylor ahead of him in third.

“Really happy with the balance,” Hughes said. “The track felt a bit weird, especially compared to the first session last year. Just a bit slippery in a few places, which is to be expected.

“Yeah, that was nice. Back where we belong. I kind of so far this year have felt like a chameleon in a bag of Skittles. Just been a bit confused. That was really good, and it’s nice to start a weekend off on the right foot.”

Series veteran and Andretti newcomer Josh Pierson was second at 1:07.3555 in the No. 29 Starchive Andretti car, followed by veteran teammate Seb Murray at 1:07.3832 in the No. 27 Megatron machine as Andretti Global drivers swept the top three spots.

Matteo Nannini was the only non-Andretti driver in the top five, ending up fourth at 1:07.3864 in the No. 20 Enve Motorsports car of Cape Motorsports Powered by ECR. Andretti Global driver Taylor rounded out the top five at 1:07.4789 in the No. 28 Susan G. Komen entry.

Experience paid off on the challenging, tight street circuit, as veterans of the INDYCAR development series filled the top six positions on the time sheet. Series leader and rookie Nikita Johnson ended up 12th at 1:08.1277 in the No. 21 Cape Motorsports Powered by ECR car.

There was one incident involving contact. Rookie Max Garcia hit the concrete barrier at the exit of Turn 1 in the No. 12 Abel Motorsports car, sitting against the wall in a blind corner. The trailing No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing machine driven by rookie Carson Etter then couldn’t evade Garcia’s stricken car and hit the rear of it. Neither driver was hurt.

Up next is another practice session at 8 a.m. ET Saturday, followed by qualifying at noon ET. Both sessions will be broadcast on FS1, FOX One and INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls.

The 45-lap race is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET Sunday (FS1, FOX One, INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls).

“I think it’s going to change a lot,” Hughes said of the circuit grip levels. “Especially with a two-hour IMSA race tomorrow. Indy cars are rolling out now, too.

“I think practice 2 is going to be very different. Even for us with the temperature. We’re at 8 a.m. in the morning. At 8 a.m. this morning, I was still asleep.”