  • May 30, 2026
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Max Taylor Sets Fastest Lap, But Crashes In INDY NXT By Firestone Saturday Morning Practice

Max Taylor in Saturday morning’s practice session at Detroit — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN DETROIT – Max Taylor had the fastest lap in Saturday morning’s INDY NXT By Firestone practice session, but he ended with a bang. Literally. With the clock winding down, the Andretti Global driver slammed into the Turn 1 wall. That…...

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