Kyle Kirkwood — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN DETROIT – Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti Global entered the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix weekend as the defending winner and the favorite to make it two in a row. He backed up that potential with a fast time of 1:01.8145 around the 9-turn, 1.645-mile temporary street course in…...
Kyle Kirkwood Fastest In Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Saturday Morning Practice
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- May 30, 2026
- 5 minutes read
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