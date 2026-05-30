  • May 30, 2026
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Kyle Kirkwood Fastest In Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Saturday Morning Practice

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Kyle Kirkwood — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN DETROIT – Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti Global entered the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix weekend as the defending winner and the favorite to make it two in a row. He backed up that potential with a fast time of 1:01.8145 around the 9-turn, 1.645-mile temporary street course in…...

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