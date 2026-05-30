2026 Streets of Detroit Qualifying Report

2026 Arrow McLaren Streets of Detroit Qualifying Report

The streets of Detroit came alive with the roar of NTT INDYCAR SERIES action with both Practice 2 and Qualifying taking place Saturday.



It was an impressive day for Christian and the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew, as they swapped out a new engine in between sessions, eventually advancing to the Firestone Fast 6 and claiming a P5 starting position.



Pato advanced to Round 2 but just missed out on joining Christian in the Fast 6 by 0.0480 seconds. He settled into a starting position of P7, while Nolan produced a solid result, as well, with P13.



Arrow McLaren will look to fine-tune their race setup and move forward throughout the 100-lap race Sunday on the challenging 1.645-mile street circuit.

Session Times:

– Warmup: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (FS1)

– Race Tune In: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

– Green Flag: Sunday, 12:51 p.m. ET (FOX)

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P20, 1:03.5861

Practice 2 Laps: 22

Qualifying – Round 1, Group 1: P4, 1:02.3991

Qualifying – Round 2: P5, 1:01.5007

Firestone Fast 6: P5, 1:02.7870

Starting Position: P5

“We qualified P5 in Detroit, which after an engine issue in Practice 2, I’m very happy to get a solid result for the team and for Team Chevy. I think there are some good things in store for tomorrow. I feel like we have a better race car than we did last year, which is promising. We just have to go out and execute and let the race come to us, not get too greedy. I’m pumped for tomorrow.”

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P3, 1:02.1949

Practice 2 Laps: 35

Qualifying – Round 1, Group 1: P2, 1:02.2632

Qualifying – Round 2: P7, 1:01.5966

Starting Position: P7

“We’re much better than where we were here the last few years. I’m a little bummed that we didn’t get ourselves into the Firestone Fast Six. The margins here are so, so tight. The start here is always chaos, so I think tomorrow fifth or sixth or seventh will be very similar. So, that’s what we had today. I think we did have a little bit more maybe if I had got it perfect. But, like I said, it’s just so tight. The little bits and details that you can find some lap time make a big difference. We’re starting seventh. It’s the happiest I’ve been here. We just have to make it go fast for the race.”

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P14, 1:03.0224

Practice 2 Laps: 28

Qualifying – Round 1, Group 1: P7, 1:02.7656

Starting Position: P13

“Very frustrating Qualifying session. It went red on my fast lap, and then we were too far back in pit lane to do two laps at the end. So, our session got cut short there, but there’s plenty of pace in the car. So, very annoyed, but there’s potential for a good day tomorrow.”