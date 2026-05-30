2026 Streets of Detroit Friday Report

2026 Arrow McLaren Streets of Detroit Friday Report

Arrow McLaren hit the streets of Detroit on Friday for Practice 1, transitioning from the fastest oval on the calendar in Indianapolis to the nine-turn, 1.645-mile downtown street course.

Pato led the way for the Arrow McLaren trio, finishing fifth on the timing charts. He was followed closely by Christian in seventh, while Nolan ended in 20th.

Qualifying will commence Saturday in the Motor City as the team looks to secure strong starting positions that can be so critical on the demanding circuit.

Session Times:

– Practice 2: Saturday, 9:00 a.m. ET (FS1)

– Qualifying: Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

– Warmup: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (FS1)

– Race Tune In: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

– Green Flag: Sunday, 12:51 p.m. ET (FOX)

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P5, 1:03.1825

Total Laps: 28

“Our string of events keeps going. Kicking off in Detroit, we had a smooth day today. A bit of a surprise with the soft tires, which we’re going to have to analyze and dissect to really see how we can maximize that. But overall, it’s been all right so far.”

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P7, 1:03.2390

Total Laps: 25



“Practice 1 done here in Detroit. Decent start. We lacked a little bit of pace on the alternate tires. We need to figure some balance out. It seemed like probably the majority of the grid got something wrong on their alternate tire runs. Very few cars really went faster. So, we have some good learnings from that, but so far so good.”

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P20, 1:04.1765

Total Laps: 27



“Rough first session. It took awhile to get back into the groove of a street course. Honestly, the car didn’t feel that bad. There’s some stuff to look at, and we’ll find pace tomorrow. We’ll make the car a little better. I’ll make myself a little better, and we’ll figure it out.”