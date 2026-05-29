INDYCAR At Detroit: ‘It’s Going To Be Gnarly, Bro’

Pato O’Ward — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN DETROIT – It was three years ago when the NTT IndyCar Series arrived on the current 1.645-mile, 9-turn tight and bumpy street course in downtown Detroit that Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren utt4ered one of his more memorable lines. “It’s going to be Gnarly, Bro,” O’Ward said…...
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