  • May 29, 2026
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INDY NXT By Firestone Drivers Navigate Bumpy Streets Of Detroit In Friday Practice

INDY NXT By Firestone Drivers navigate the bumps at Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN DETROIT – The bumpy and tight 1.645-mile-mile, 9-turn street course in Detroit took its toll on several cars during Friday’s INDY NXT By Firestone practice for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. It was another beautiful day on…...

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