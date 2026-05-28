Meyer Shank Racing Heads to Detroit with Winning Momentum

Pataskala, Ohio (May 28, 2026) – Fresh off a historic Indianapolis 500 victory, Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) heads north to the Motor City for the 100-lap Detroit Grand Prix this weekend (Sunday, May 31st, 12:30 p.m. ET, FOX, SiriusXM channel 218).

After decades on Belle Isle, the Detroit Grand Prix returned to its roots on the downtown streets in 2023 for the first time since 1991. The 1.645-mile temporary street circuit features nine turns and intense wheel-to-wheel racing on the bumpy and demanding course.

Felix Rosenqvist enters the weekend riding the momentum of his unforgettable Indianapolis 500 victory, where he delivered Meyer Shank Racing its second Indy 500 win in dramatic fashion with the closest finish in race history. Rosenqvist has shown impressive pace on street circuits throughout his INDYCAR career, including a pole and podium at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in April.

Rosenqvist’s No. 60 Honda will feature a special Shade 45 livery as MSR teams up with Eminem’s SiriusXM channel and ties in the rapper’s hometown. Adding to the excitement of the weekend, legendary Shade 45 host DJ Whoo Kid will attend Sunday’s race festivities.

Marcus Armstrong also heads to Detroit with confidence following a strong month of May, highlighted by a fifth-place finish in the Indianapolis 500 after battling at the front in the closing laps. He continues to show strong form in his second full-season with MSR and will pilot the No. 66 Root Honda on the challenging downtown street course, where he scored a sixth-place finish last year. In Armstrong’s previous three starts in Detroit, he has three top-tens, including his first INDYCAR podium in 2024.

In addition to its INDYCAR efforts, MSR will once again pull double duty in Detroit as Acura Meyer Shank Racing competes with their two-car GTP entry in the fifth round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Saturday. The team enters the weekend as the defending winners of the Detroit Sports Car Classic after Renger van der Zande and Nick Yelloly captured a thrilling victory one year ago aboard their No. 93 Acura ARX-06.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “It’s been quite the week after our win on Sunday and I am still just taking it all in. We’re all heading to Detroit with some really good momentum. We had a strong run in Detroit last year but unfortunately our race ended early. This weekend will be even more epic with the team running an Eminem and Shade 45 livery – it couldn’t be more perfect for a weekend in Detroit. I’m ready to get the weekend started!”

Marcus Armstrong: “I really like the streets of Detroit because it’s the place of my first INDYCAR podium. I like the track because it’s pretty chaotic, which makes it exciting racing for those of us behind the wheel. We’ve had some good speed on street courses this year, but I just need a bit of luck and we’ll be in the mix for sure.”