Small Business Straightaway Local Enterprises Announced

CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY LEAR ANNOUNCES LOCAL ENTERPRISES FOR THIS WEEKEND’S

SMALL BUSINESS STRAIGHTAWAY

Detroit Businesses and Entrepreneurs to Shine at the Grand Prix, May 29-31

DETROIT, Mich. (May 27, 2026) – Showcasing Detroit’s entrepreneurial drive on one of the city’s biggest stages, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear today unveiled the 10 Detroit-based businesses selected to participate in this weekend’s Small Business Straightaway, returning for its fourth consecutive year during Grand Prix weekend, along Woodward Avenue near Campus Martius Park in Downtown Detroit. Thanks to the support of the Grand Prix’s Community Partners, the 10 selected local Small Business Straightaway participants will have an opportunity to expose their business to a whole new marketplace without any event or equipment fees.

Designed to connect race weekend with the neighborhoods that define the city, the Small Business Straightaway brings together entrepreneurs from across Detroit, representing all seven city districts. The initiative highlights businesses owned by women and Black, Indigenous and People of Color individuals while creating new pathways for exposure and growth during one of the region’s marquee summer events. Open daily throughout race weekend from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EDT, the Small Business Straightaway will invite fans to shop local while contributing to the broader network of more than 260 businesses located within walking distance of the downtown circuit.

“The Small Business Straightaway is one of the most impactful ways the Grand Prix connects with Detroit’s neighborhoods, creating a platform for local entrepreneurs to reach thousands of visitors to help drive economic opportunity, inclusion and long-term growth across our city,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “We’re excited to help build on the legacy of the Small Business Straightaway by creating opportunities for local businesses and ensure that the impact of the Grand Prix is felt far beyond race weekend.”

The 2026 Small Business Straightaway class reflects a wide range of Detroit’s business community, welcoming emerging brands alongside established local favorites to offer fans a chance to engage directly with the people and the products that drive the Motor City. With its placement in one of the most active areas of the event footprint, the Small Business Straightaway is expected to generate strong visibility and meaningful customer connections throughout the three-day Grand Prix weekend.

The 10 businesses selected for the 2026 Small Business Straightaway span a dynamic cross-section of Detroit’s entrepreneurial community, including Lorraine’s Premium BBQ Sauce, Pink Poodle Dress Lounge, Peteca Mych, Yubehandmade, Jai’s Lemonade Company, T Bakes Treats, Noga Rasimi, DeMaciiio, Autism In The D and Detroit Forever 313.

Featuring a mix of returning participants and first-time vendors, the collection of businesses includes community-focused brands such as Autism In The D, which works to highlight gaps in autism services in Detroit, alongside popular returning names like Pink Poodle Dress Lounge, Detroit Forever 313 and Lorraine’s Premium BBQ Sauce.

The Small Business Straightaway is made possible through the participation of the Grand Prix’s Community Partners – DTE Foundation, Henry Ford Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Delta Air Lines and PNC Bank – whose support helps cover the operational costs for hosting the local vendors this weekend and expand economic access to businesses across the city.

The initiative reflects the Grand Prix’s broader commitment to making a positive impact across the communities and neighborhoods of Detroit. In 2025, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear became the first motorsports event worldwide to earn Evergreen certification from the Council for Responsible Sport, the organization’s highest distinction for sustainability and social impact. The milestone recognition underscores the event’s ongoing focus on environmental stewardship and positive community programs, like the Small Business Straightaway.

The 36th Grand Prix event in the City’s history will return to the 1.7-mile, nine-turn Streets of Downtown Detroit circuit that runs along the award-winning Detroit Riverwalk, May 29-31, 2026. With exciting viewing options and entertainment packages, fans can purchase tickets at www.DetroitGP.com/Tickets or through the event’s Ticket Hotline at 888-811-PRIX (7749). For more information on the 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, visit www.DetroitGP.com.

ABOUT THE DETROIT GRAND PRIX

The Detroit Grand Prix is a 501(c)3 organization and a subsidiary of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. The event will return to the Streets of Downtown Detroit, May 29-31, 2026. The 2026 Grand Prix will include the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix featuring the cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the rising stars of racing competing in INDY NXT by Firestone. For more information, visit www.DetroitGP.com and follow our social media pages at www.facebook.com/detroitgp, www.x.com/detroitgp, and www.instagram.com/detroitgp