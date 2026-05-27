New Detroit Grand Prix Mobile App Available

NEW DETROIT GP MOBILE APP POWERED BY

DOW MOBILITYSCIENCE™ TO ENHANCE FAN EXPERIENCE AT

THIS WEEKEND’S DETROIT GRAND PRIX

Navigation, News, Schedule Info and More to Help Inform

Visitors to Downtown Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (May 27, 2026) – Visitors to this weekend’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will be able to enhance their weekend experience through the new 2026 Detroit GP mobile app powered by Dow MobilityScience™.

The free iPhone and Android app will serve as a one-stop digital guide for everything happening at the Streets of Downtown Detroit circuit, May 29-31 at the Grand Prix. Designed in partnership with Michigan-based CatalystXL, the Detroit GP mobile app powered by Dow MobilityScience™ will help fans navigate the venue, purchase and access their tickets and provide the latest Grand Prix news and information on this weekend’s schedule.

Fans will also be able to customize push notifications to receive real-time alerts for key moments throughout race weekend, including the start of on-track action, driver autograph sessions, fan activations and other must‑see events during the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. Grand Prix guests will be able to access up‑to‑the‑minute information on what’s happening on and off the track directly from their smartphones through the new Detroit GP app.

The app’s GPS-enabled platform features a fully interactive site map complete with turn‑by‑turn navigation to help fans move easily between grandstands, fan zones, hospitality areas, viewing platforms and nearby downtown destinations during Grand Prix weekend in the Motor City.

“There is so much to see and do during Detroit Grand Prix weekend and we want to make it easy for our fans to see all that this special event has to offer,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “With a festival that features a dynamic street circuit located in the heart of Downtown Detroit, the new Detroit GP app powered by Dow MobilityScience™ brings all the key information together in one place, combining navigation, push notifications, scheduling, news and real-time updates to help fans make the most of their weekend experience.”

In addition to wayfinding, the app includes a full weekend schedule, Grand Prix news, series information, ADA services, hospitality details and seamless integration with the Grand Prix digital ticketing platform, allowing fans to purchase and manage their tickets within the app.

New for 2026, Dow MobilityScience™ is on board as the new sponsor of the Detroit GP app, focusing on advancing smarter, more connected mobility experiences through innovation and collaboration. As a Dow Inc. business platform headquartered in Michigan, Dow MobilityScience™ works across the transportation ecosystem to develop solutions that improve efficiency, connectivity and sustainability – from the racetrack to everyday mobility. Powering the new Detroit GP app represents the latest chapter in Dow’s ongoing partnership with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, reinforcing a shared commitment to innovation and the future of mobility.

The Detroit GP mobile app powered by Dow MobilityScience™ can be downloaded for free worldwide from both the App Store and Google Play Store.

The 36th Grand Prix event in the City’s history will return to the 1.7-mile, nine-turn Streets of Downtown Detroit circuit that runs along the award-winning Detroit Riverwalk, May 29-31, 2026. With exciting viewing options and entertainment packages, fans can purchase tickets at www.DetroitGP.com/Tickets or through the event’s Ticket Hotline at 888-811-PRIX (7749). For more information on the 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, visit www.DetroitGP.com.

ABOUT THE DETROIT GRAND PRIX

The Detroit Grand Prix is a 501(c)3 organization and a subsidiary of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. The event will return to the Streets of Downtown Detroit, May 29-31, 2026. The 2026 Grand Prix will include the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix featuring the cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the rising stars of racing competing in INDY NXT by Firestone. For more information, visit www.DetroitGP.com and follow our social media pages at www.facebook.com/detroitgp, www.x.com/detroitgp, and www.instagram.com/detroitgp

ABOUT DOW MOBILITYSCIENCE™

With a diverse portfolio of materials science options and world-class technical capabilities, Dow brings over 100 years of transportation experience in application development and technical integration to collaborate closely with OEMs, tiers, and the entire ecosystem. The Dow MobilityScience™ team works closely with industry partners to innovate tailored solutions that address the evolving needs for cleaner, more efficient and safer vehicles. Dow is committed to developing solutions that help enhance energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and improve overall vehicle performance. Our material solutions cover a broad spectrum of applications, including interior & exterior, battery assembly, power electronics, and circular solutions.

As a believer in the power of sport, Dow collaborates with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) to bring science and innovation to the mobility industry using the racetrack as an extreme testing lab. Dow is also actively involved in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. Additionally, as the Official Materials Science Partner of Jaguar TCS Racing, Dow continually tests and refines mobility innovations that unlock new levels of sustainability and performance for electric race cars and road vehicles alike.