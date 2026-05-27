Detroit Grand Prix Honda Message Points

May 27, 2026
Detroit, MI
Sunday, May 31, 2026 12:30 PM ET
Live on Fox
What to Watch for at the Detroit Grand Prix
- Swede, Swede Victory: New dad and Meyer Shank Racing Honda driver Felix Rosenqvist scored Honda’s 17th win in the Indianapolis 500 last weekend—pipping David Malukas at the line in the closest Indy 500 finish in history. This is Rosenqvist’s first win at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing and his second-career NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory. It is also the second victory for Meyer Shank Racing, following Helio Castroneves’ Honda-powered run to victory circle in the 2021 edition of the Indianapolis 500—Castroneves’ fourth ‘500’ win. Rosenqvist led 25 laps en route to victory, taking the checkered flag by just 0.0233 of a second. Honda is now two-for-two in the hybrid era of the Indy 500 following Alex Palou’s win last May.
- HRC Hero: Alex Palou will be back in an HRC-liveried #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda for the Detroit Grand Prix. Palou ran the HRC livery at Barber Motorsports Park last year where he took his red-white-and-blue CGR machine to a commanding victory—starting from pole and leading 81 of 90 laps on the day. In addition to celebrating the success Honda and Chip Ganassi Racing have had over the years, the livery brings awareness to the new HRC US business ventures—including the performance parts business which will feature genuine HRC parts for Acura and Honda road cars. Palou currently leads the NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers’ championship by 37 points as he goes for his fifth IndyCar title.
- Mastery in the Motor City: Honda has an unbeaten record at Detroit since the series moved to the downtown street circuit for the 2023 edition of the race. Alex Palou took victory in the first year of the race, followed by his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon in 2024—as part of a Honda 1-2-3-4. Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood won last year’s race, one of the Floridian’s three victories last season. Between the new downtown circuit and the previous track at Belle Isle, Honda holds 19 victories in the Detroit Grand Prix.
- Double the fun: This weekend is the second and final time in 2026 that Honda Indy cars will run alongside the Acura GTP cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The last time there was series crossover, Honda Racing Corporation USA swept the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach weekend with the #93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 taking victory in the IMSA race and Alex Palou taking the win in NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition. Similar to Honda in IndyCar, Acura also has a 100% win record on the 1.7-mile new downtown street circuit, winning both IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races that have been held there.
2026 Detroit Grand Prix Honda Lineup
Andretti Global
#26 Will Power (C) (I) (W)
#27 Kyle Kirkwood (W)
#28 Marcus Ericsson (I) (W)
Chip Ganassi Racing
#8 Kyffin Simpson
#9 Scott Dixon (C) (I) (W)
#10 Alex Palou (C) (I) (W)
Dale Coyne Racing
#18 Romain Grosjean
#19 Dennis Hauger (R)
Meyer Shank Racing
#60 Felix Rosenqvist (I) (W)
#66 Marcus Armstrong
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
#15 Graham Rahal (W)
#45 Louis Foster
#47 Mick Schumacher (R)
C—Series Champion I—Indianapolis 500 winner W—Race Winner R—Series Rookie
Where to Watch
- Television coverage of Sunday’s Detroit Grand Prix starts at 12:30 PM ET on Fox. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on the INDYCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Channel 160).
- Practice 2, qualifying and Sunday’s warm up will air on FS1, while Friday’s practice 1 can be found on FS2.