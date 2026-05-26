RACE NOTES – Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS 500 RACE NOTES
RACE RESULTS
27th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet
30th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet
31st: ED CARPENTER No. 33 SlimFast Special Chevrolet
NEXT RACE: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, May 31st (FOX, 12:30 p.m. ET)
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
OF NOTE:
- Alexander Rossi put forth a heroic effort in today’s Indianapolis 500. Six days ago, Rossi was involved in a major incident during practice. He underwent successful outpatient procedures to repair minor injuries to his left hand and right foot on Monday evening; by Thursday afternoon, he was cleared to participate in the Indianapolis 500.
- At the drop of today’s green flag, Rossi immediately took the lead from his second starting position. He swapped the lead with pole sitter Alex Palou in the opening laps, pacing the field for six laps.
- A lengthy first pit stop on Lap 20 dropped Rossi to 17th. Undeterred, he began to charge back forward. Two excellent stops followed, keeping Rossi in the fight. However, on Lap 91, Rossi guided the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet into the pit lane after a loss of power. Rossi exited the car without incident or further injury, but his 11th Indianapolis 500 was over. He was credited with a 30th-place finish
RACE RESULTS:
START: 2rd
FINISH: 30th
STATUS: Mechanical
LAPS LED: 6
LAPS COMPLETED: 91/200
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET
OF NOTE:
- Christian Rasmussen started his third Indianapolis 500 from the 15th position, his highest start in the race to date. A fueling issue on his first stop subsequently dropped him to 31st position, but he immediately began working his way forward. Near the midway point of the race, Rasmussen was back up to 15th.
- Rasmussen then radioed to his crew that the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet was losing power. He managed the situation as best he could but was not able to maintain the speed necessary to continue in the Indianapolis 500. On Lap 144, he was retired from the race due to a loss of power. He was credited with a 27th-place finish
RACE RESULTS:
START: 15th
FINISH: 27th
STATUS: Mechanical
LAPS LED: 3
LAPS COMPLETED: 144/200
ED CARPENTER, NO. 33 SLIMFAST CHEVROLET
OF NOTE:
- After he completed his 10th lap today, Ed Carpenter became only the fifth driver to complete 10,000 miles in Indianapolis 500 competition. He relied on his experience to settle in after the green flag dropped. He made his first pit stop on Lap 20 under the caution.
- On the first restart of the race, on Lap 27, the car on Carpenter’s outside drove down into him. The contact caused the No. 33 SlimFast Special Chevrolet to spin and make heavy contact with the Turn 1 wall. Carpenter’s 23rd Indianapolis 500 ended with a 31st-place finish.
RACE RESULTS:
START: 13th
FINISH: 31st
STATUS: Contact
LAPS COMPLETED: 26/200