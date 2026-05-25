INDYCAR Officiating Announces Indianapolis 500 Post-Race Technical Violation and Penalty

INDIANAPOLIS (Sunday, May 24, 2026) – INDYCAR Officiating has announced a post-race technical inspection penalty for the entry of No. 10 of Chip Ganassi Racing following today’s Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

During post-race inspection of car No. 10, INDYCAR Officiating discovered the front wing of car No. 10 failed the front wing height measurement.

Chip Ganassi Racing was in violation of the following rule involving the speedway front wing end plate – minimum and maximum heights:

Rule 14.7.6.8. Front wing must adhere to the following Technical Inspection dimensions

Rule 14.7.6.7.1. For the purposes of technical inspection, the front wing must not measure less than 8.300 inches when set at any angle, while installed on the INDYCAR technical inspection fixture.

INDYCAR Officiating has determined that the non-compliance was the result of an assembly error and not an intentional modification. Car No. 10 has been penalized five championship driver and entrant points and the team has been fined $10,000.

Updated results of the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 can be found here.

Members may contest the imposition of the penalties detailed in the review and appeal procedures of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES rulebook