Honda Racing at the Indy 500

Felix Rosenqvist win closest Indy 500 finish in histor

May 24, 2026

— SPEEDWAY, IN

Felix Rosenqvist wins the Indianapolis 500 by 0.0233 of a second

Meyer Shank Racing scores their second Honda-powered Indy 500 win

Rosenqvist’s MSR teammate goes P5 in Acura-sponsored Honda Indy car

Reigning and four-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou retains his championship lead with P7 finish

Felix Rosenqvist has had the best Month of May. The Swedish driver became a new dad 16 days ago to daughter Stella before scoring the win in the 110th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the Indianapolis 500 today in Indianapolis.

Rosenqvist notched Honda’s seventeenth Indy 500 win and the second NTT INDYCAR SERIES win for Meyer Shank Racing following the team’s Honda-powered triumph in the 2021 edition of the ‘500’ with Helio Castroneves.

The MSR driver found himself on a pit sequence off-strategy to those that led a majority of the race, but utilized his Honda fuel mileage to be there at the end—despite several yellow and red flags in the closing stanzas of an already start-stop race.

Rosenqvist’s margin of victory of 0.0233 of a second is the closest finish in Indianapolis 500 history and gives the MSR driver his second NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory.

MSR also celebrated a top-five finish for Rosenqvist’s teammate, Marcus Armstrong, who came home fifth in his Acura-sponsored #66 Indy car.

The race marks Acura’s first appearance at the Indy 500 as the brand celebrates 40 years since its founding. Acura hopes its IndyCar endeavors will help introduce the automaker to a new, and growing, audience in the series.

Reigning and four-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou came home seventh after leading the most laps on the day in his effort to go back-to-back at the ‘500’. Palou, who started from pole position, led a race-high 59 laps on the day before coming home P7. Despite not taking the victory today, the Chip Ganassi Racing Honda driver still managed to extend his championship lead to 42 points over second place.

Romain Grosjean finished ninth for Dale Coyne Racing, the team’s best result in the Indianapolis 500 since 2020. Meanwhile, two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato secured tenth for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing—making it four Honda-powered teams represented in the top-10.

Indianapolis 500 Honda Results

1st Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 5th Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 7th Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9th Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing Honda 10th Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 13th Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda 14th Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 15th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 16th Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 18th Mick Schumacher-R Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 19th Dennis Hauger-R Dale Coyne Racing Honda 20th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 21st Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 25th Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda – Not running, mechanical 29th Will Power Andretti Global Honda – Not running, mechanical

R – Rookie

Quotes

Felix Rosenqvist (#60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda) finished first: “We just won the Indy 500! What an incredible month. I just want to say thank you to my team Meyer Shank Racing, and to Honda for giving me an incredible car. What a last lap, I can’t wait to re-watch it. It was the craziest racing ever, but it was fair—I think that’s what the fans wanted to see. And it was also the closest finish ever! It’s been an unbelievable month for me. I became a dad just 16 days ago, and now I’m an Indianapolis 500 winner. I feel like I’m still in a dream, so I’m still taking it all in. Thank you, everyone!”

Mike Shank (Owner, Meyer Shank Racing): “We had Marcus and Felix on the same strategy, and once we saw that was really going work, that’s when Felix just took off. We thought he had the race win secured with about seven laps to go, then the caution came out before we went red. We knew the restart was going to be tough. I give a ton of credit to Marcus [Armstrong] on how he drove today. He learned a lot and I’m super happy for him too because he did a hell of a job. As for Felix, I don’t even know what to say. He has been with us for three years now, and we’ve been through a lot of ups and downs. He deserves this more than anybody I know in the paddock. He’s been closing in on Palou quite a bit, and that’s what we want. We want to compete with the best, and this season Alex has been the best. But today belonged to Felix. Now we’ll go home and party our you-know-whats off tonight and then get ready for Detroit!”

David Salters (President, HRC US): “We do not suck, Felix does not suck, MSR does not suck! Congratulations to Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank Racing, and everyone at Honda Racing Corporation USA for winning the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500. This was a massive effort on all fronts, and all the hardworking men and women on this team should be very proud of themselves for what has been achieved today. For Honda to have earned a seventeenth Indy 500 victory is an exceptional feat, and we are thrilled to add such a wonderful chapter to our history at IMS. Let’s carry this winning momentum into the streets of Detroit!”