Grandstands Celebrated With Month of May Ticket Renewals for 202

Grandstands Celebrated With

Month of May Ticket Renewals for 2027

Deadline to Renew is June 15;

Logo Unveiled for 2027 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, May 25, 2026) – In front of a grandstand sellout crowd for the second consecutive year, fans witnessed the checkered flag wave for the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and will never forget witnessing the closest finish in Indy 500 history.

Fans should race to renew their tickets for the Month of May 2027 – by the deadline of Monday, June 15 – to ensure they’ll be there to witness more unforgettable action at the Racing Capital of the World.

Fans can renew or request an upgrade for their Indy 500 tickets at ims.com/renew, by calling 317-492-6700 or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office. The renewal window will continue through Monday evening, June 15, approximately 500 hours following the checkered flag of the 110th Indianapolis presented by Gainbridge.

These are the best prices of the year for renewals and upgrades. Prices will increase when tickets go on sale this fall, and again in 2027 before each event.

The 2027 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge logo captures the enduring legacy of the Racing Capital of the World. The iconic Indy 500 wordmark is encased within a red oval tilted at a nine-degree angle, which is a deliberate nod to the signature banking of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Framing this central element is a bold, white geometric structure representing the Speedway’s massive grandstands; a tribute to the venue’s status as the world’s largest permanent sporting facility and a celebration of back-to-back grandstand sellout crowds. The logo reinforces that while speed is a global pursuit, the true heartbeat of the sport originates at the Brickyard.

“The Indianapolis 500 is a can’t miss bucket list event fueled by the best and most loyal fans in sports. Their passion and love for the Speedway and the Indy 500 are unmatched,” INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The logo honors our full grandstands as our fans race to renew or request seat upgrades by the June 15 deadline for next year’s epic Race Day.”

This design continues a consistent visual series around a recognizable wordmark that began in 2019 with Gainbridge’s inaugural sponsorship.

Fans renewing their tickets to the Indianapolis 500 and/or Sonsio Grand Prix Race Day also can order additional Month of May products at the lowest prices available during the renewal period. Those products include:

Month of May practice and qualification day tickets

Bronze and Silver Badges

Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration presented by Gainbridge tickets

Miller Lite Carb Day tickets and concert upgrades

Coors Light Snake Pit wristbands

Parking (including ADA parking) and camping passes

Those who take advantage of the renewal period also will have priority for ticket upgrades and are eligible for presale offers for IMS and partner events.

All renewal customers can visit IMS.com/renew for more information.

Fans who didn’t attend IMS during the Month of May but are planning to attend in May 2027 can apply for tickets now at the lowest prices of the year. Visit ims.com/apply for more information.