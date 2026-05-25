Arrow McLaren 110th Indianapolis 500 Race Report

The Indianapolis 500 delivered another dramatic ending, setting the record for the closest finish in the event’s 110-year history. Unfortunately, it was another near miss for Arrow McLaren at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” as Pato finished as the team’s top contender in P4.

Pato and the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew were able to pick up track position and navigate toward the front of the race in the closing laps thanks to a call to the alternate strategy. In the end, Pato wrapped up 200 laps of racing in P4 after the contest resulted in a last-lap shootout.

Nolan worked his way forward to P11, picking up nine positions throughout the course of the race. Christian finished P17, while Ryan was P32 after an incident on Lap 18 ended his day early.

Arrow McLaren returns to the track again next weekend in the Motor City for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, with Practice 1 set for Friday, May 29

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: P6

Finishing Position: P4

Championship Standing: 5th (188 points)



“Disappointing Sunday. We were in the mix again, but we didn’t have what we needed to go get it done. There is nothing left for us here other than winning.”

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: P22

Finishing Position: P11

Championship Standing: 20th (95 points)



“It was a very difficult day for us. We got a little lucky on fuel at the end. Definitely not a smooth day. We had a lot of setbacks, but I’m proud of the way the team came back from those setbacks. Really proud of the crew on pit lane today. We made up a lot of spots there. We had a really fast car. It could have been better; it could have been worse. Definitely not fully satisfied, and we didn’t finish our business.”

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: P18

Finishing Position: P17

Championship Standing: 4th (195 points)



“It was a very long day and certainly not the result we were working towards. We felt like we were making good progress throughout the month, but when it came down to it, we just didn’t move the needle and the strategy gamble didn’t pay off. It’s incredibly frustrating for the whole team.



We’ll learn from this and put it behind us as we shift our focus entirely to Detroit. The objective is clear, to get a win for Team Chevy on their home turf. A victory there wouldn’t make up for today, but it would certainly be a massive boost and get us back on the right track.

Ryan Hunter-Reay – No. 31 PrizePicks Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: P22

Finishing Position: P32

“It was just an incredibly tough day for us out there. From the very start, the car was extremely loose. We could see the right rear tire pressure and temperature were skyrocketing, but at that point in the race, there’s nothing the team can do from the stand. It’s a huge disappointment for everyone, and ending a race early is absolutely heartbreaking for the whole team. I’m so grateful to everyone at Arrow McLaren, Chevy and PrizePicks for all their hard work this month.”

Tony Kanaan – Team Principal

“This is Indianapolis. Drivers either leave very happy or very disappointed, and then they begin counting down the days until the next one. We had an up and down race. With the 5 car, we didn’t quite have the performance to get the win. That’s not an excuse. Strategy-wise, the team mastered it and put Pato in a position to do Pato things. Nolan had a solid day, and the other two, not so much. We’ll turn the page, go to Detroit next week and keep fighting.”