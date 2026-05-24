  • May 25, 2026
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Felix Rosenqvist Wins a Race For The Ages In The 110th Indianapolis 500

Felix Rosenqvist defeats David Malukas in closest Indianapolis 500 finish in history — Rick McIntyre Photo from BorgWarner BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – Felix Rosenqvist created a heartwarming victory in Sunday’s 110th Indianapolis 500, while breaking David Malukas’ heart in the process. Rosenqvist drove the greatest final lap in Indianapolis 500 history, according to Indianapolis Motor Speedway…...

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