Felix Rosenqvist Wins a Race For The Ages In The 110th Indianapolis 500

Felix Rosenqvist defeats David Malukas in closest Indianapolis 500 finish in history — Rick McIntyre Photo from BorgWarner BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – Felix Rosenqvist created a heartwarming victory in Sunday’s 110th Indianapolis 500, while breaking David Malukas’ heart in the process. Rosenqvist drove the greatest final lap in Indianapolis 500 history, according to Indianapolis Motor Speedway…...



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