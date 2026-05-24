Felix Rosenqvist defeats David Malukas in closest Indianapolis 500 finish in history — Rick McIntyre Photo from BorgWarner BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – Felix Rosenqvist created a heartwarming victory in Sunday’s 110th Indianapolis 500, while breaking David Malukas’ heart in the process. Rosenqvist drove the greatest final lap in Indianapolis 500 history, according to Indianapolis Motor Speedway…...
Felix Rosenqvist Wins a Race For The Ages In The 110th Indianapolis 500
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- May 24, 2026
- 25 minutes read
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