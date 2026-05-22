TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR RACE ADVANCE – 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval

Speedway, Indiana

Race Advance

May 21, 2026

DETROIT (May 21, 2026) – When the green flag flies on the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, the first two rows of three will include a quartet of hungry drivers looking for the 14th Chevrolet-powered win at the ‘Greatest Spectacle In Racing.’

An offseason of hard work by Chevrolet engineers, teams, drivers, and technical partners paid off with eight of the 12 drivers sporting a Bowtie advancing to the second round of Indianapolis 500 qualifying last weekend. Leading the way for Team Chevy was Alexander Rossi in the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, whose four-lap qualifying average of 231.990mph was good enough for the middle of the front row. Starting on his right, on the outside of the front row, is Team Penske newcomer David Malukas in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet.

“There’s nothing like the Indianapolis 500,” said Eric Warren, GM Vice President of Global Motorsports Competition. “It takes months of preparation, relentless effort and total commitment across our Chevrolet teams to be ready for race day. The work that goes on behind the scenes is tremendous, and it reflects the dedication of our GM Motorsports engineers, teams and partners and everyone working together toward this moment. It’s an honor to return to Indianapolis, to compete on such an iconic stage and to do it alongside our longstanding partners as we chase another strong result for Team Chevy.”

Rossi, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner as a rookie, is making his fourth start with Team Chevy, finishing in the top five twice and leading laps in all three starts with Chevrolet. Malukas is making his second start with Chevrolet power, finishing second and leading a pair of laps in 2025.

Keeping with the theme of recent success on the 2.5-mile Brickyard oval are second row starters Santino Ferrucci in the No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet and Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. Ferrucci, who starts in the middle of the second row, has an average finish of 6.1 in his first seven Indianapolis 500 starts, the best average finish in a driver’s first seven starts. O’Ward has finished in the top six, including a pair of seconds and a third, in five of his six starts at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 18 drivers on Team Chevy this year have made 126 starts in the Indianapolis 500, winning three times, starting on four poles, finishing in the top five 51 times and led 910 laps.

Chevrolet by the numbers at the Indianapolis 500

2 – wins by Rick Mears and Josef Newgarden, the most by a Chevrolet-powered driver

3 – poles by Rick Mears and Josef Newgarden, the most by a Chevrolet-powered driver

13 – wins at the Indianapolis 500 by Chevrolet-powered entries

14 – poles at the Indianapolis 500 by Chevrolet-powered entries

37 – the races paced by a Chevrolet

64 – top five finishes, trailing only the venerable Offenhauser on the all-time list

348 – the laps led by Emerson Fittipaldi, the most by a Chevrolet-powered driver

1019 – the laps led by Team Penske, the most by a Chevrolet-powered driver

1948 – the first year that a Chevrolet paced the Indianapolis 500

2699 – the laps led by Chevrolet-powered entries at the Indianapolis 500

Double Duty

Katherine Legge makes it three straight years that a driver wearing a gold Bowtie will attempt the ‘double,’ racing 1,100 miles at two iconic events on Sunday. First up at 12:45 pm, Legge will start the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 from the inside of the ninth row in the No. 11 e.l.f. Cosmetics Chevrolet will attempt to complete 200 laps of the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. A pair of helicopter rides sandwich a flight from Indianapolis, Ind., to Concord, N.C., and an end destination of the Charlotte Motor Speedway, where she will jump in the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, sponsored by e.l.f., for the 400 laps of the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway oval.

The driver from the U.K. is the sixth driver to attempt ‘double duty’ since the pair of races both moved to the same Sunday, joining Kyle Larson (2024 & 2025) and Robby Gordon (2002 and 2004) as drivers who were Chevrolet-powered in both races. Tony Stewart, the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles on the same day, did it in an all-General Motors effort, driving an Oldsmobile in the Indianapolis 500 and a Pontiac at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Tune-In Guide

Friday, May 22 (Carb Day)

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice – 11am (ET)/10am (CT)/9am (MT)/8am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

– 11am (ET)/10am (CT)/9am (MT)/8am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218 Wienie 500/NTT INDYCAR SERIES Pit Stop Competition – 2pm (ET)/1pm (CT)/noon (MT)/11am (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Sunday, May 24 (Race Day)

110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Pre-Race Show – 10am (ET)/9am (CT)/8am (MT)/7am (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

– 10am (ET)/9am (CT)/8am (MT)/7am (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge – 12:30pm (ET)/11:30am (CT)/10:30am (MT)/9:30am (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

For the fans

Fans visiting the Indianapolis 500 over the weekend will have several locations to see how their “life will be ‘completer’ in a Chevy.”

In the Flag Lot, adjacent to the midway, fans can get up close and personal with several Corvettes, including the newest model, the Grand Sport, a pair of 1250hp ZR1Xs, including a cutaway, and appearances by the ZR1X Pace Car when it’s not in use.

Family haulers include the Traverse Z71, the Equinox RS, and the 3.4-second 0-60mph Blazer EV SS. Pick-up fans should check out the Colorado ZR2 and 250th Starts and Stripes Silverado 1500. Specialty vehicles include the Braunability Traverse, the Performance Laguna, the GM Defense ISV and the INDYCAR showcar.

Popular driver question-and-answer sessions will take place on Carb Day and Legends Day

Friday, May 22 (Carb Day):

8:15 am – 8:30 am – ECR @ Chevrolet Display – Ed Carpenter and Christian Rasmussen (Alexander Rossi has the former winner photo)

8:30 am – 8:45 am – Juncos Hollinger Racing – Rinus VeeKay and Sting Ray Robb

2:00 pm – 2:15 pm – Team Penske @ Chevrolet Display – David Malukas, Scott McLaughlin & Josef Newgarden

2:15 pm – 2:30 pm – A.J. Foyt Racing @ Chevrolet Display – Caio Collet, Santino Ferrucci and Katherine Legge

2:30 pm – 2:45 pm – Abel Motorsports @Chevrolet Display – Jacob Abel

Saturday, May 23 (Legends Day):

8:30 am – 8:45 am – Arrow McLaren @ Chevrolet Display – Christian Lundgaard & Nolan Siegel

8:45 am – 9 am – Arrow McLaren @ Chevrolet Display – Pato O’Ward & Ryan Hunter-Reay

If you are near Gate 1, fans can check out the 250th Stars and Steel Silverado, 250th Stars and Steel Corvette Z06, Tahoe Z71, Equinox RS and Suburban RST.

The Corvette ZR1X, which the winner of the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 will receive, is located at tunnel 6.

Pacing the field

The 2026 Corvette ZR1X, America’s fastest production car, will lead the traditional 11 rows of three to the green flag for the start of the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, the 37th time a Chevrolet has held that honor.

The iconic crossed flag logo, adorning the nose of every Corvette, will pace the field for the 23rd time after first pacing the “Greatest Spectacle In Racing” in 1978, the brand’s 25th anniversary year.

For fans in the stands on the outside of the 2.5-mile oval, the American hypercar, capable of sub-two-second 0 to 60mph times, will appear Admiral Blue, while fans sitting on the inside of the track will have a great view of the Arctic White half of the two-tone custom paint. Celebrating our nation’s 250th birthday, the ZR1X pace car, which has a top speed of 233mph, will feature stars-and-stripes decals, designed in tandem with the Stars and Steel Collection.

Chevrolet History at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval

General Motors Wins – 18

Chevrolet Wins – 13

2024 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2023 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2018 – Will Power – Team Penske

2015 – Juan Montoya – Team Penske

2013 – Tony Kanaan – KV Racing Technology-SH Racing

2002 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

1993 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1992 – Al Unser, Jr. – Galles/Kraco

1991 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1990 – Arie Luyendyk – Doug Shierson Racing

1989 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Patrick Racing

1988 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

Oldsmobile Wins – 5

2001 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2000 – Juan Montoya – Chip Ganassi Racing

1999 – Kenny Brack – A.J. Foyt Racing

1998 – Eddie Cheever, Jr. – Team Cheever

1997 – Arie Luyendyk – Treadway Racing

General Motors Poles – 20

Chevrolet Poles – 14

2025 – Robert Shwartzman – PREMA Racing

2024 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2018 – Ed Carpenter – Ed Carpenter Racing

2015 – Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing

2014 – Ed Carpenter – Ed Carpenter Racing

2013 – Ed Carpenter – Ed Carpenter Racing

2012 – Ryan Briscoe – Team Penske

2002 – Bruno Junqueira – Chip Ganassi Racing

1991 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1990 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1989 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1988 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1987 – Mario Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

Oldsmobile Poles – 5

2001 – Scott Sharp – Kelley Racing

2000 – Greg Ray – Team Menard

1999 – Arie Luyendyk – Treadway Racing

1998 – Billy Boat – A.J. Foyt Racing

1997 – Arie Luyendyk – Treadway Racing

Buick Poles – 1

1992 – Roberto Guerrero – King Motorsports

General Motors Podiums – 54

Chevrolet Podiums – 38

Chevrolet Driver Podiums – Emerson Fittipaldi (4), Helio Castroneves (3), Josef Newgarden (3), Pato O’Ward (3), Tony Kanaan (2), Arie Luyendyk (2), Rick Mears (2), Simon Pagenaud (2), Will Power (2), Al Unser Jr. (2), Michael Andretti (1), Ed Carpenter (1), Santino Ferrucci (1),Felipe Giaffone (1), Scott Goodyear (1), Ryan Hunter-Reay (1), Charlie Kimball (1), David Malukas (1), Juan Montoya (1), Carlos Munoz (1), Bob Rahal (1), Paul Tracy (1), Al Unser (1)

Chevrolet Team Podiums – Team Penske (15), Arrow McLaren (3), A.J. Foyt Racing (2), Andretti Global (2), ECR (2), Galles Racing (2), KV Racing Technology (2), Patrick Racing (2), Chip Ganassi Racing (1), Doug Shierson Racing (1), Granatelli Racing (1), Kraco Enterprises (1), Mo Nunn Racing (1), Newman Haas Racing (1), Team Green (1), Walker Racing (1)

Oldsmobile – 15

Oldsmobile Driver Podiums – Buddy Lazier (2), Jeff Ward (2), Michael Andretti (1), Billy Boat (1), Kenny Brack (1), Helio Castroneves (1), Eddie Cheever, Jr. (1), Gil de Ferran (1), Scott Goodyear (1), Steve Knapp (1), Arie Luyendyk (1), Juan Montoya (1), Eliseo Salazar (1)

Oldsmobile Team Podiums – A.J. Foyt (3), Hemelgarn Racing (2), Team Cheever (2), Team Penske (2), Treadway Racing (2), Chip Ganassi Racing (1), ISM Racing (1), Team Green (1), Pagan Racing (1)

Buick – 1

Buick Driver Podiums – Al Unser (1)

Buick Team Podiums – Team Menard (1)

General Motors Laps Led – 3709

Chevrolet Laps Led – 2699

Chevrolet Driver Laps Led – Emerson Fittipaldi (348), Mario Andretti (193), Simon Pagenaud (169), Ed Carpenter (144), Will Power (140), Tony Kanaan (133), Michael Andretti (132), Rick Mears (119), Helio Castroneves (98), Pato O’Ward (96), Danny Sullivan (95), Marco Andretti (90), Scott Dixon (87), Conor Daly (82), Josef Newgarden (69), Rinus VeeKay (65), Scott McLaughlin (64), Al Unser Jr. (52), Felix Rosenqvist (47), Arie Luyendyk (37), Bob Rahal (36), Bruno Junqueira (32), Alexander Rossi (30), Al Unser (27), Juan Montoya (26), A.J. Allmendinger (23), Sting Ray Robb (23), Ryan Briscoe (15), Gil de Ferran (13), Santino Ferrucci (12), Felipe Giaffone (12), James Hinchcliffe (12), Carlos Munoz (12), Alex Barron (10), Charlie Kimball (10), Christian Rasmussen (9), Robert Shwartzman (8), Spencer Pigot (7), JR Hildebrand (6), Callum Ilott (6), Oliver Askew (4), Kevin Cogan (4), Sage Karam (4), Kyle Larson (4), Jack Harvey (3), Scott Sharp (3), Rubens Barrichello (2), David Malukas (2)

Chevrolet Team Laps Led – Team Penske (1019), Newman Haas Racing (325), ECR (306), Chip Ganassi Racing (179), Arrow McLaren (168), Patrick Racing (158), Andretti Global (140), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (85), A.J. Foyt Racing (56), Galles Racing (56), KV Racing Technology (43), Doug Shierson Racing (37), Kraco Enterprises (35), Mo Nunn Racing (35), Juncos Hollinger Racing (18), King Motorsports (15), Prema Racing (8), Blair Racing (7), Kelley Racing (4), Team Cheever (3)

Oldsmobile Laps Led – 996

Oldsmobile Driver Laps Led: Juan Montoya (167), Arie Luyendyk (129), Greg Ray (116), Kenny Brack (89), Tony Stewart (78), Eddie Cheever, Jr. (76), Helio Castroneves (52), Jeff Ward (52), Robby Gordon (50), John Paul, Jr. (39), Mark Dismore (29), Gil de Ferran (27), Buddy Lazier (27), Michael Andretti (16), Robbie Buhl (16), Billy Boat (13), Jimmy Vasser (5), Buzz Calkins (4), Sam Schmidt (4), Davey Hamilton (3), Scott Goodyear (2), Robbie McGehee (2)

Oldsmobile Team Laps Led : Team Menard (207), Chip Ganassi Racing (185), Treadway Racing (137), Team Cheever (125), A.J. Foyt Racing (124), Team Penske (79), Team Pelfrey (39), Kelley Racing (29), Hemelgarn Racing (27), Genoa Racing (18), Team Green (16), Bradley Racing (4), Nienhouse Motorsports (3), Pagan Racing (3)

Buick Laps Led – 14

Buick Driver Laps Led: Jim Crawford (8), Al Unser (4), Scott Brayton (1), Stephane Gregoire (1)

Buick Team Laps Led: King Motorsports (8), Team Menard (4), Brayton Engineering (1), Formula Project (1)

Manufacturer History at the Indianapolis 500

Wins (with competition)

27 – Offenhauser (1976, 1975, 1974, 1973, 1972, 1968, 1964, 1963, 1962, 1961, 1960, 1959, 1958, 1957, 1956, 1955, 1954, 1953, 1952, 1951, 1950, 1949, 1948, 1947, 1941, 1937, 1935)

18 – General Motors

13 – Chevrolet (2024, 2023, 2019, 2018, 2015, 2013, 2002, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988)

12 – Miller (1938, 1936, 1934, 1933, 1932, 1931, 1930, 1929, 1928, 1926, 1923, 1922)

10 – Honda (2025, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2012, 2005, 2004)

10 – Cosworth (1987, 1986, 1985, 1984, 1983, 1982, 1981, 1980, 1979, 1978)

8 – Ford (1996, 1995, 1971, 1970, 1969, 1967, 1965)

5 – Oldsmobile (2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997)

3 – Duesenberg (1927, 1925, 1924

3 – Peugeot (1919, 1918, 1913)

2 – Mercedes (1994, 1915

2 – Maserati (1940, 1939)

2 – Frontenac (1921, 1920)

1 – Toyota (2003)

1 – Foyt (1977

1 – Sparks (1946)

1 – Delage (1914)

1 – National (1912)

1 – Marmon (1911)

Earned Poles (with competition)

23 – General Motors

18 – Offenhauser (1976, 1973, 1972, 1971, 1963, 1962, 1961, 1960, 1959, 1958, 1957, 1956, 1955, 1954, 1953, 1950, 1946, 1937)

14 – Miller (1938, 1935, 1934, 1933, 1932, 1930, 1929, 1928, 1927, 1926, 1925, 1924, 1923, 1922)

14 – Chevrolet (2025, 2024, 2019, 2018, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2002, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1987)

9 – Cosworth (1986, 1984, 1983, 1982, 1981, 1980, 1979, 1978, 1977)

9 – Honda (2026, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2017, 2016, 2005, 2004)

7 – Ford (1993, 1970, 1969, 1967, 1966, 1965, 1964)

5 – Oldsmobile (2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997)

4 – Buick (1996, 1995, 1992, 1985)

3 – Ballot (1921, 1920, 1919)

2 – Foyt (1975, 1974)

2 – Novi (1951, 1949)

2 – Winfield (1948, 1940)

2 – Maserati (1947, 1941)

2 – Sparks (1939, 1936)

2 – Wisconsin (1912, 1911)

1 – Toyota (2003)

1 – Mercedes (1994)

1 – Pratt & Whitney (1968)

1 – Cummins (1952)

1 – Studebaker (1931)

1 – Peugeot (1916)

1 – Stutz (1915)

1 – Sunbeam (1914)

1 – Mercer (1913)