Alex Palou – Indianapolis 500 Front Row Photoshoot – By: James Black Penske Entertainment

Editor’s Note: Big thanks to Butch Welsch for again writing up his Indy 500 Predictions story. If you don’t know Butch, he’s been coming to 79th consecutive Indy 500 this weekend, and each year he writes a prediction story and then after the race he’ll return home to St. Louis and write about the event from his perspective in the Paddock Penthouse (he’s sat in the same seat since 1961 when the stand was built).

Butch has written a book about his experiences at the 500, which you can find here: The Indianapolis 500: Memories of a Fan.

Butch Welsch Prediction Article – 2026 – Indy “500”

Predicting the winner for this Year’s Indy “500” may be considered very easy or very difficult. Taking the easy way would be to name one driver who has the best chance to win and then sit back and watch him destroy the field. The good thing about the Indy 500 is that it very seldom goes as planned. That’s why they run the 500 miles on the track. Because of spec chassis and spec engines, the variations in speeds seem to become less and less each year. That naturally makes selecting a winner that much more difficult. Also, this year there are six different teams represented in the first two rows. Nevertheless I’m going to throw out my thoughts for you to argue about.

For those who may not have seen this article before, I split the field into three groups of 11 each. Group 1 is the group which most likely will include the winner. Almost always. Group 2, typically consists of those drivers and teams which have some speed and have a good chance to be in the top ten, but for whatever reasons can’t put it all together to beat those in Group 1. Group 3 is the rest of the field. Although most are not far from the top guys in speed, this race requires perfect execution throughout the entire 500 miles, including 5-7 pit stops.

I will be going in starting order for each of the groups, starting with Group 1.

Group 1.

Alex Palou: The easy way would be to say Palou is going to take off from the pole and lead most of the race. Last year’s winner and Series Champion three of the last four years certainly make him a strong possibility. Having one of the top race strategists in Barry Wanser and one of the best pit crews, certainly don’t hurt his chances. However, repeat winners are unlikely here. Although Newgarden did it in 2023 and 2024, it had been over 20 years since Helio in 2001 and 2002 and over 30 since Al Unser, Sr. in 1970 and 1971. If you only have one bet, Alex is probably the best, but try to spread your money just because it is unlikely for him to repeat.

David Malukas: “Little Dave” as he was formerly called, has really grown up and probably is the strongest contender from the mighty Penske team. Not much more can be said about a team that has won the “500” 20 times. In 2025 driving for A.J. Foyt Racing, Malukas finished second just a few car lengths behind Palou even before the last lap yellow. One has to admire Dave’s demeaner and optimism, and the way he has fit in to the most successful team in Indy Car history. He is young and a charger and look for him to be there near the end.

Felix Rosenquist: Felix had pole day to himself for the first two rounds and was disappointed with a 4th place start. But that’s history. Felix finished a close fourth in 2025 and has been fast this entire month. His Meyer Shank team has shown they can win – they did with Helio in 2021. He is likely to be in contention near the end. The question is whether or not he can put it all together and stand on the top of the podium. I wouldn’t bet the entire mortgage, but a little money on Felix might be a winner.

Santino Ferrucci: Santino, we know, is a charger. His record of all top 10’s in his seven Indy 500 starts is a record. That shows that he has the staying power. Remember Rick Mears words: “To finish first you must first finish”. Santino has certainly shown he can finish. His driving has matured, and if the Foyt pit crew can match the other teams, it would not be that surprising to see Santino drink the milk. He would be a very popular winner.

Pato O’Ward: Pato has been oh so close to winning the 500, that he, maybe more than anyone, feels he is ready and deserving. His disappointment of being passed by Newgarden in turn 3 of the last lap in 2024, has not gone away. And then a close 4th place finish last year. We know the ability is there and the McLaren crew is one of the best. Pato is the most popular driver in the series. All he needs is some lady luck on his side and a win by him would rock the popularity poll.

Conor Daly: Conor has clearly been one of the fastest all month. His recent record at the Speedway is admirable. 8th, 10th, 8th, with 3 different teams, none of which was a top team. That shows he can finish the 500 miles. Unfortunately, although he should have a full time ride (that’s editor’s privilege), he is driving a one-off ride for Dreyer Reinbold. While they have a strong team, one-offs seldom win. Conor is one of the most popular drivers at the Speedway and the crowd sound would be phenomenal if he could take home the Borg. My heart says yes. My head says “I’m not so sure”!

Scott McLaughlin: Scott has proven himself to be one of the fastest drivers in the series since coming over from New Zealand. I actually thought he would be on the pole this year. I think Scott wants to prove that his error of last year on the pace lap was a fluke and he his capable of winning all of the marbles. He has the Penske team and history working for him. In 2024 he finished 6th, so he can last 500 miles. Will his determination to vindicate himself be enough to take him to the checker first? It wouldn’t be a big surprise.

Scott Dixon: It hard not to use every superlative when discussing Scott Dixon. Six (6) Series Championships and an Indy 500 win can’t be denied. He is definitely the top Indy Car driver of his era. The biggest surprise is that he only has one 500 win. I’m sure that fact bothers him as well. As he is in the latter years of his career, I’m sure he is as determined as ever to change that one to two wins. He is the best at fuel saving, he has the veteran’s race craft, it certainly would be no surprise to see Scott show again that he has what it takes to win the 500.

Christian Lundgaard: At the beginning of May, I would not have thought Christian would be a hard decision. He had an impressive victory in the Grand Prix, although it had an asterisk because of the Rossi/yellow flag situation. However, he has the strong Arrow McLaren team behind him. All of that makes him one of those about whom it was difficult to make a decision. His seventh place in 2025 shows he can go the distance. So let’s say he is a possibility if not a probability.

Josef Newgarden: Josef is a driver who has shown multiple times can win the Borg Warner trophy. He is always fast, wherever he drives, and has the Penske pit crew to keep him up front. After his wins in ’23 and ’24, last year was certainly an anomaly for Josef and the Penske team. He, like Scott McLaughlin, is anxious to show the Captain that the Penske teams are tops. Three wins in four years would be difficult but Josef is capable of making it happen. It will be interesting to watch him move up from his surprising 23rd starting position.

Kyle Kirkwood: Entering the month, I thought Kyle would be one of the top favorites for victory here. With a strong 2nd place to Newgarden at Texas, followed by a win at Arlington, which included a pass of Palou for the lead, sure gave optimism for Kyle and the team. For whatever reasons, the Andretti Team has struggled at the Speedway. As one of the top 3 teams in the series, it is hard to believe that the Andretti team’s last victory here was in 2017 with Takuma Sato. Kyle is starting 25th, which was Johnny Rutherford’s starting position when he took his first 500 win in 1974. It won’t be easy, but Kyle has shown he can move up from the rear. Don’t be surprised if he is in the hunt near the end.

Group 2:

A note about my Group 2 choices. To show how difficult it is to make these predictions, I have included in Group 2, drivers representing TEN (10) wins of the 500. Helio(4), Sato(2), Rossi(1), Ericsson(1), Power(1), Hunter Reay(1). After Sunday’s race we’ll know if I was crazy or not.

Alexander Rossi: As of Sunday night, Alex was clearly in my Group 1. However, his nasty looking accident on the Monday after qualifying, coupled with his (hopefully) minor injuries, makes me wonder if he will be there to challenge those in Group 1. I would think that 200 laps past that place in turn 2 might be difficult. We know he is fast. We know he wants to win to show that the 2016 win wasn’t a fluke. Due to the circumstances, I’m just not sure this is the year.

Rinus Veekay: Rinus is with a new Team this year, Juncos Hollinger. His presence has seemed to help the team up it’s game. He has been on the upper end of the speed charts and finished in the top 12 in qualifying. I think that Rinus will drive well in the race-he finished of 10th and 9th in 2023 and 2024 respectively, although I don’t see him challenging for the lead. I think a top ten finish would be an accomplishment for Vinus.

Takuma Sato: Here is a former two time winner, who I found difficult to put in Group 2. He has always been fast here and would love to join the group of three time winners. However, his Rahal, Letterman, Lanigan team has not quite reached the level of the top teams. This is a one-off ride for Sato. While at times during the race he may appear near the top, I think again that a top ten would be a good day.

Ed Carpenter: Ed certainly has a strong desire to add his face to the Borg Warner Trophy. He has raised the level of his team considerably over the last year. With his teammates, Alexander Rossi and Christian Rasmussen, they have become a competitive team in the Series. While Ed is another local boy who would be an extremely popular winner, I’m afraid the lack of continual competition in the series makes his chances of success questionable.

Helio Castroneves: Talk about a difficult decision, putting a 4 time winner in Group 2 just gives you an idea of how competitive this field is. Certainly the crowd would go crazy to see Helio climb the fence for the fifth time. We know he has inside what it takes to win the race. However, the fact that this is a one-off ride and with Helio at the age of 51, those may not be the right ingredients for a win. Another top ten would be a good accomplishment.

Christian Rasmussen: Christian is one of those drivers who could really surprise us in this year’s 500. He has finished 12th and 6th the last two years. He definitely can be fast enough, he qualified for 15th. If you look at the times, just a fraction of a second kept him out of the top 12. While ECR is not challenging the top teams they have improved greatly and if things fall in place I see Christian finishing in the top 10.

Marcus Armstrong: Marcus has had limited success here at the Speedway, with a 30th and a 18th the last two years. With teammates, Felix Rosenquist, who has shown speed, and Helio Castroneves, who knows how to win, Marcus is certainly surrounded by people who can help him grow at the Speedway. Based on past experience I would say Marcus should be happy with a top 15 finish.

Marcus Ericsson: Marcus is another 500 winner I have in Group 2. (Go ahead – tell me I’m nuts!) Marcus won in 2022 and finished 2nd in 2023. Both of those with Ganassi. As mentioned before, it seems like Andretti has a problem at the Speedway. No wins since 2017 and with top drivers, starting places this year of 17th, 19th and 25th . Marcus I don’t believe has lost his talent or nerve, something just isn’t working for him there, last year and now this year. He may be able to carry the car and team to a top 15, but I think that’s the best he can hope for.

Will Power: Helio and Will were the most difficult for me to put in my Group 2. That again emphasizes how competitive the series is. We know Will is fast. Like Scott Dixon, the surprise is that he has only one 500 win. And he has been with Penske. The truth is the last few years he has not finished even in the top ten – driving for Penske. It appears that whatever the Andretti thing is that holding Ericsson back has gotten Will also. I just don’t think this is a year that Will is going to notch his second victory.

Ryan Hunter Reay: Ryan picked up a one-off ride with Arrow McLaren this year. Certainly a team with the capabilities of winning. We heard that Team Manager Tony Kanaan went to Jimmy Johnson’s NASCAR crew in search of “over -the -wall” crew people. Since his win in 2014 Ryan’s drives have been good but with mediocre finishes. Ryan certainly has the experience to win and as one of the truly nice guys out there would be a popular winner. His chances for a top ten finish are his best in years.

Graham Rahal: Graham’s RLL team seems to have picked it up a notch this year. He did finish 9th at Texas. Even with Graham’s experience, it doesn’t seem he and the team don’t seem to be in a position to battle for the top positions. He certainly would love to repeat his dad, Bobby’s, victory of 40 years ago. Being realistic however, a finish in the top ten would be a good day for this veteran.

Group 3:

Kyffin Simpson: Kyffin may be one that I have too low on my list. After all he is with Ganassi, Palou and Dixon. Some of that should wear off. He also has a beautiful blue and yellow Sunoco car. He just hasn’t shown much on the ovals, despite his seventh place start Sunday. He finished 25th here last year and was 10th in the Texas race. He might get into the top ten but I don’t see a finish close to the front for him.

Nolan Siegel: Nolan is somewhat like Kyffin in that he is with a top team but hasn’t shown much yet. Certainly with the Arrow McLaren team behind him, the pit stops, strategy etc. should be good. I just think the lack of real experience, dicing it out with the front runners, will prevent him from much better than a top 15 finish.

Louis Foster: Louie, as he is known in the paddock, is a former Indy NXT Champion who landed with Rahal Letterman Lanigan (RLL). He has shown some signs of speed at times, but overall performance has been mid-pack. While RLL has seemed to have strengthened their team recently, they have still not reached the top tier status. Louie is another who might run with the front guys at times but would likely be happy with a top 15 finish.

Romain Grosjean: Romain has a full time ride with Dale Coyne Racing this year. Last year he missed out on the 500, which followed two lackluster finishes with two different teams in ’23 and ’24. The full time ride sure puts him in a better position than a one-off. However, the driver/team combination is one which is not likely to be competing for a top spot. I think Romain would be very happy with a top 15 finish.

Katherine Legge: It is good to see Katherine back in the Indy 500 field. She has been added to the A.J. Foyt stable of drivers, which means she is privy to the technical information which Foyt’s team receives from the Penske camp. That certainly gives Katherine the best opportunity to perform well in the 500. She has added to her stress for the day in that she is going to “Do the Double”. That is, immediately after the 500, she will fly to Charlotte to drive in the NASCAR World 600 that evening. I believe her personal goal would be to finish both races. A top 20 in the 500 would be a good performance to send her off to Charlotte.

Mick Schumacher: It is great to have the Schumacher name back at the Speedway. Mick’s results so far have been mediocre and besides Phoenix where he qualified 4th and finished 18th, IMS is his first true big oval experience. He is with RLL, who we know have picked up their game. However, there is nothing that a driver has experienced that prepares him for the Indy 500. I’m sure that Mick’s goal, similar to Katherine’s, is to drive a steady, clean race and hope that attrition will allow a 15th or better finish.

Dennis Hauger: Dennis was truly the star of last year’s Indy NXT Series. By winning the series title, he won the cash scholarship prize which he took with him to obtain the full time ride at Dale Coyne Racing. Dennis has undoubtedly been impatient driving in the mid-pack or near the tail end of his Indy Car races, after his Indy NXT success. While Dale Coyne Racing has also improved their performance, they are not positioned to fight for podiums. A 15th place or better would be a good finish for Dennis.

Jacob Abel: Jacob and his family team came along just before Katherine Legge to help insure that there would be a 33 car field. Jacob is one of four rookies in the field for this year’s 500 (the others: Schumacher, Hauger and Collet). It is hard for a rookie to jump into the car of an established team. It is even more challenging when your team lacks experience as well. Hopefully Jacob will be able to stay out of trouble and obtain as much race experience as possible, hoping for a 20th or better.

Sting Ray Robb: Sting Ray has had mid-pack to tail end finishes with three different teams the last three years. He is back this year with last year’s team, Juncos-Hollinger. Hopefully the one year of added experience with the team will help Sting Ray to a better 500 result. Unfortunately, starting in the last row, with rookies in front of and beside him, means he better exercise caution and hope that things clear out to allow him to move into at least a top 20 position.

Caio Collet: Caio’s performance on qualifying day was nothing short of a miracle. He was the only rookie to make it into the top 12 for the first shoot out. A look at some of the drivers he out-drove reads like a whose who in racing. After the Sunday qualifying, and the fast six, he was scheduled to start 10th. Unfortunately a post qualification penalty sent him to a start in the 32nd position. He was never a likely winner, but now it will be interesting to see how he works up from that last row position.

Jack Harvey: Jack’s team, is another which was hit with a post qualification penalty, moving Jack to the 33rd and final starting spot. While Jack was not really ever a threat to win the 500, he had produced some excellent times in practice and it appeared that he might be up there fighting for a top ten finish. While the possibility of a top 10 finish is not completely out of the question, it will be more difficult to accomplish from the last row.

There you have it. One man’s opinion of what might happen on Race Day Sunday. Each year it seems to become more difficult to rank the drivers/teams. That’s a good sign which shows that the series is becoming more competitive. Hopefully this will give some thoughts for your predictions for this year’s race. In any case we all just pray for an exciting, safe race. Enjoy the 500.