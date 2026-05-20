e.l.f. Cosmetics To Expand ‘Fuel Yours.e.l.f.’ Campaign Through Official Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500 Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, May 20, 2026) – e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), a bold disruptor with a kind heart, is expanding its Fuel Yours.e.l.f. campaign through its returning official partnership with Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) and the Indianapolis 500 for the 110th Running of the iconic race on May 24, 2026.

“Having e.l.f. Cosmetics return to the Racing Capital of the World is so much more than just a logo on a car,” said J. Douglas Boles, INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway president. “e.l.f.’s commitment to motorsport, Katherine Legge and fan activation engages fans in creative ways, and we’re excited to see them expand that presence for this year’s Indianapolis 500. Their support of Katherine and their investment in creating meaningful experiences for fans both at the Speedway and digitally aligns perfectly with the energy surrounding this year’s race.”

e.l.f. will show up in full force throughout race weekend through its sponsorship of Katherine Legge and the No. 11 e.l.f. Cosmetics Chevrolet, while bringing its empowering.legendary.females. platform directly to fans both at the Speedway and beyond.

Inside the IMS Fan Zone, e.l.f. will debut an immersive glam garage inspired by the sleek design of the Glow Reviver Lip Oil Stick — where beauty meets the boldness of the racetrack. The experience will feature a storytelling wall chronicling Legge’s journey to this historic moment, including real artifacts from her racing career, glam touch-up stations, customizable merchandise experiences, gaming activations tied to Roblox experiences inside e.l.f.UP! and a “Kiss the Bricks” fan moment allowing guests to leave messages for Legge before Race Day. Fans can also take photos with a replica of Legge’s race car inside the award-winning activation experience.

Since no fan should face Race Day unprotected, e.l.f. SKIN will also provide complimentary SPF for every eye, lip and face in the crowd.

For fans unable to attend in person, e.l.f. is democratizing access to race weekend far beyond the track through immersive digital experiences designed to bring fans closer to the moment.

On Snapchat (Snap), e.l.f. will launch custom Lenses, including gamified racing experiences inspired by Legge’s race cars from “The Double” alongside an interactive Lens allowing fans to virtually try on her fire suit.

Inside e.l.f.UP! on Roblox, players can race vehicles inspired by Legge’s historic attempt at “The Double” – racing both the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 (Charlotte) on the same day — while Glow Up!, e.l.f.’s social beauty experience, will introduce a new aspirational race car driver character inspired by Legge’s barrier-breaking journey.

l.f. also will bring the community directly into the action through live coverage on Twitch via the elfyeah channel, delivering real-time behind-the-scenes coverage from Indianapolis and Charlotte throughout race weekend.

eyes.lips.fuel. reflects e.l.f.’s longstanding commitment to empowering.legendary.females, a platform Legge helped launch as the brand’s first empowered.legendary.female. e.l.f. also supports women like Billie Jean King, Kendall Coyne, Ally Sentnor, Jaedyn Shaw, Jess Carter, Lo’eau LaBonta and Flau’jae Johnson, who are reshaping industries where representation has historically lagged behind.

As sports culture continues to evolve, e.l.f. sees motorsports and women’s sports at large as an opportunity to help drive greater visibility, participation and belonging for women both on and off the track – proving that access changes outcomes and representation fuels possibility.

Coverage of the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge begins at 10 a.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX One and INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls on Sunday, May 24. Visit ims.com for the complete Month of May schedule at IMS.