  • May 19, 2026
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TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR – Indianapolis 500 Monday Practice

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval Speedway, Indiana Practice Day (Monday) Report May 18, 2026 INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (May 18, 2026) – A two-hour post-Indianapolis 500 qualifying practice came to an early end due to the threat of incoming severe weather. Josef Newgarden, in the No…....

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