  • May 18, 2026
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  3. Statement from Dennis…

Statement from Dennis Reinbold, team owner of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

During 2026 Indy 500 post-qualifying IndyCar technical inspection, our No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing entry was found to have used unapproved hardware, per Rule 14.12.1.11 and Rule 14.12.1.6 within the INDYCAR Rulebook. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing did not intend to achieve a performance gain through the use of unapproved hardware.  The integrity of the…...

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