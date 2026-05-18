INDIANAPOLIS 500 PRACTICE DREYER & REINBOLD RACING QUOTES – MAY 18, 2026 JACK HARVEY – No. 24 DRR INVST CHEVROLET DALLARA FIRESTONE Finished 7th with a best speed of 224.287 m.p.h., Ran 39 laps “I thought we had a very solid day. I was confident of all of the changes we were going to bring…...
DREYER & REINBOLD RACING QUOTES – MAY 18, 2026
- Dreyer & Reinbold Racing PR
- Patrick Stephan
- May 18, 2026
- 5 minutes read
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