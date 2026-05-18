Arrow McLaren 110th Indianapolis 500 Monday Practice Report With Qualifying in the books, the focus across the NTT INDYCAR SERIES turned toward race preparation in a rain-shortened Monday practice. Unfortunately, after flashing strong pace early in the session, Pato was involved in an incident in Turn 2 which ended his day early. Pato tried to…...



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