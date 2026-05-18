  • May 19, 2026
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Arrow McLaren 110th Indianapolis 500 Monday Practice Report

Arrow McLaren 110th Indianapolis 500 Monday Practice Report With Qualifying in the books, the focus across the NTT INDYCAR SERIES turned toward race preparation in a rain-shortened Monday practice. Unfortunately, after flashing strong pace early in the session, Pato was involved in an incident in Turn 2 which ended his day early. Pato tried to…...

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