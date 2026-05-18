Alexander Rossi Has Injured Finger And Ankle, Plans On Racing In The Indianapolis 500

Alexander Rossi — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS — ECR Racing has issued the following update on driver Alexander Rossi, who crashed in Turn 2 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday: UPDATE] ECR driver Alexander Rossi underwent successful outpatient procedures this evening to repair minor injuries to a finger on his left hand…...



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