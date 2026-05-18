Alexander Rossi of ECR Racing — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – The first crash of this year’s “Month of May” at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway involved second-place starter Alexander Rossi and sixth-place starter Pato O’Ward, 28 minutes into Monday’s post-qualifying practice session. Rossi’s No. 20 ECR Chevrolet spun in the middle of Turn 2…...
Alexander Rossi And Pato O’Ward Crash In Indianapolis 500 Practice
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- May 18, 2026
- 6 minutes read
For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.