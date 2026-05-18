Alexander Rossi And Pato O’Ward Crash In Indianapolis 500 Practice

Alexander Rossi of ECR Racing — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – The first crash of this year’s “Month of May” at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway involved second-place starter Alexander Rossi and sixth-place starter Pato O’Ward, 28 minutes into Monday’s post-qualifying practice session. Rossi’s No. 20 ECR Chevrolet spun in the middle of Turn 2…...



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here