AJ Foyt Racing And Dreyer & Reinbold Racing React To Indianapolis 500 Qualification Disqualifications

AJ Foyt Racing President Larry Foyt — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – The two teams that had qualification attempts disqualified for unapproved or modified parts in Sunday’s 33-car Indianapolis 500 Qualifications gave statements on what happened, from their point of view, on Monday. The teams were AJ Foyt Racing and Dreyer & Reinbold…...



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