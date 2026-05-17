Tomorrow at the Track: Monday, May 18

Monday, May 18

INDIANAPOLIS (Sunday, May 17, 2026) – Information about the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge practice track activity Monday, May 18 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

SCHEDULE (All times local):

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Public Gates Open

1-3 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Practice

TICKETS: General Admission tickets are $25. The General Admission ticket will provide the opportunity to move between the IMS infield viewing mounds and first-come, first-served access to select grandstands to view racing action from different vantage points. Children 15 and under are admitted free with paying adult.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN: Gate 2, Gate 4, Gate 6S, Gate 7, Gate 7S, Gate 10, Gate 10A

PARKING: Free parking is available in N Lot. Free motorcycle parking in South Carousel Lot. Free ADA-accessible parking is available in West Museum Lot, Flag Lot and Tower Terrace Lot.

CASHLESS OPERATIONS: Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a cashless facility. Please be prepared to complete your ticket, credentials, parking, concession and merchandise purchases with ease during your event via debit or credit card.

Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. A Cash-to-Card machine, which converts paper money to a temporary debit card, will be in Pagoda Plaza. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted.

MUSEUM: The IMS Museum from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. General Admission tickets are $25, seniors (55 and older) are $23 and military (former and active) are $18. Tickets can be purchased online at https://imsmuseum.org/tickets/. Gate admission must be purchased as well as Museum admission.