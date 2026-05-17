TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR – Indy 500 Qualifying – Two Bowties start on the front row

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbrdige

2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval

Speedway, Indiana

Sunday Qualifying Report

May 17, 2026

INDIANPOLIS (May 17, 2026) Team Chevy will have two front row starters for the tenth time in the 15 seasons since the introduction of the 2.2L Twin-Turbo V6 in 2012. Alexander Rossi in the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet will start from the middle of the front row after surviving a grueling day where the six fastest drivers had to make three qualifying attempts in hot and gusty conditions. Joining Rossi on the front row is David Malukas in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet. Making it four different Chevrolet-powered teams in the Firestone Fast Six were A.J. Foyt Racing with Santino Ferrucci in the No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet and Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, who will start in the middle and outside of the second row.

Rossi and Malukas make it an even 30 of a possible 45 front row starts for Chevrolet since returning to compete in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2012.

Rossi’s second-place start is the 11th front-row start for ECR since 2012, while Malukas’ third-place start is Team Penske’s 20th in the same time period. Both drivers are making their first front-row starts for Team Chevy.

Six of the seven Chevrolet-powered teams, including Indianapolis 500-only team Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, put drivers through to the Fast 12, with Bowtie-built engines taking 80 of the 140 slots in the Fast 12/Fast 9 since 2012.

Since the introduction of the Firestone Fast Six into Indianapolis 500 pole qualifying in 2022, Chevrolet-powered drivers have held 18 of the 30 possible slots. Arrow McLaren, with six appearances, holds down the top spot for Team Chevy, with ECR and Team Penske tied for second with four apiece. Ferrucci and O’Ward each made their third Fast Six appearance with Chevrolet power to lead all drivers.

Indianapolis 500 Qualifying – unofficial results

What They’re Saying Indianapolis 500 Qualifying

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet/ECR

· Sunday Qualifying Rank: 2nd

· Four Lap Average: 231.990mph

· Quote: “It was a huge team effort. You know these conditions were really hard today. It was moving for every run. We didn’t do anything the same for each of the three runs. Our last run was the best. That’s a huge win for the 20 Java House guys, and a big win for Chevy to be on the front row. The car has been incredible all month. Obviously, you hope for pole, but a front row is so cool here and something I haven’t accomplished for a really long time. Thrilled with today and how it went and can’t wait to get on track tomorrow and make it better.”

David Malukas, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet/Team Penske

· Sunday Qualifying Rank: 3rd

· Four Lap Average: 231.877mph

· Quote: “Yeah, very happy. That was the goal. We wanted to be on this front row.

“To be honest, in this race everybody always says, You can get the win from wherever you start. Last year we qualified seventh, and I mean, we were fighting for the win very early on throughout the rest of the race, but if feels good.

This team did a fantastic job at getting the car where it needed to be and making me feel comfortable in it. Yeah, it feels good, front row”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet/A.J. Foyt Racing

· Sunday Qualifying Rank: 4th

· Four Lap Average: 230.846mph

· Quote: “Really solid day for the entire Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet crew. I don’t think anybody woke up this morning thinking we’d be running in the Fast Six. We just kept our heads down and played a smart day, and yeah, thrilled with the end result. I mean, it’s going to be an incredible start for us. It’ll be my third second row start here at the Speedway, and we know we’ve almost won it from that area before, so we’ll try and do it again this year.

“I have to thank the entire team and Chevrolet, again for bringing in that extra engine on Friday night, and getting this thing wound up. Went to the enlistment ceremony this morning with our military, and seeing many veterans, it was very cool. Excited to have all of our veterans out here next weekend. Happy that we’re going to give them a good starting spot too.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet/Arrow McLaren

· Sunday Qualifying Rank: 6th

· Four Lap Average: 230.442mph

· Quote: “We’re going to be rolling off sixth for the big show, so a great starting position to put ourselves into an opportunity for the Sunday that really matters. Good job to the team, and we’re going to be working hard to pepper in the race car to give it everything that we’ve got.”

Conor Daly, No. 23 DRR KINGSPAN Chevrolet/Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

· Sunday Qualifying Rank: 8th

· Four Lap Average: 230.712mph

· Quote: “It was super sketchy for the second run. The last thing I want to do is something stupid in qualifying because this car is such a good racecar. It’s a shame since I thought we had a car for the Top Six. It was just a battle for those last four laps. That will be my best starting spot. I know the fans are behind me today, and I really appreciate them.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet/Team Penske

· Sunday Qualifying Rank: 9th

· Four Lap Average: 230.577mph

· Quote: “The Pennzoil Chevy needed a little bit more front. I was really battling into (Turn) 3 trying to play with the tools, the weight jacker and front bar to get it to turn, but it just wouldn’t turn there. So, I put the white flag up and did what I could. Sometimes you just have to do that. Maybe we can get through, but I find that hard to believe.”

Caio Collet, No. 4 Combitrans Amazonia Chevrolet/A.J. Foyt Racing

· Sunday Qualifying Rank: 10th

· Four Lap Average: 230.539

· Quote: “Starting in the top-10. Definitely happy with the day, just a bit frustrated with the last run. I think we took too much of a step in terms of downforce, and it became really tricky there in turn three. I think if we just had kept it what we had, we were good enough for the Fast Six, but it is what it is. It’s risk and reward, and today we were just on the other side of it, but nevertheless really happy that we took the chance and took the risk for it. Really happy with the No. 4 AJ Foyt crew as well. Everyone did a very good job and gave me a really good Chevrolet, since my first laps here at the Speedway, and we are starting in the top-10, definitely something that I’m happy with. Just a bit frustrated with the with the last run, but we will have a great race.”

Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 WedBush – JHR – DRR Chevrolet/Juncos Hollinger Racing

· Sunday Qualifying Rank: 12th

· Four Lap Average: 229.585mph

· Quote: “Good effort! We gave it all we had. We were very aggressive on our aero-trim. Temperatures this afternoon, with the extra wind, the tires just didn’t hold out unfortunately. Being in the Fast 12 gives you that opportunity to go aggressive and see if you can stick it. Unfortunately, conditions weren’t totally with us, but really happy with the effort. Really happy with everybody that worked together to make this happen. Starting 12th, we can do anything from there. The most important thing for me is that we have a fast race car as well. It is very known that once you break these cars, they aren’t going to go faster when they get rebuilt. That was my focus. Go aggressive, but keep it one piece and keep the shiny part up and nice and pretty. Proud of the whole Juncos crew, everybody on the 76 Flatbush stand to make this happen.”

Ed Carpenter, No. 33 SlimFast Special Chevrolet/ECR

· Sunday Qualifying Rank: 14th

· Four Lap Average: 230.829mph

· Quote: “That’s not going to be good enough. Unfortunately, for the SlimFast Chevrolet. The cars have good speed, but I just had big chunk of understeer in (Turn) 2. I tried to stay flat, but I was going to hit the wall, if I didn’t lift. Disappointed. Doubtful, well, all but know that’s not going to get through to the top 12 with how close it is, so we’ll probably be 15th to 20th.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet/ECR

· Sunday Qualifying Rank: 16th

· Four Lap Average: 230.705mph

· Quote: “I was just a little bit all over the place, not very consistent. I had that moment and then adjusting my tools to make it a little bit better, which I managed to do end to end and even corner to corner. I was switching bar positions in the north chute.

We just seem to miss it every time in the key moments, which is super frustrating. We’ve had a quick car all month. We had a quick car this morning, and then we miss it when it actually counts. So, it’s I don’t know, it’s just frustrating.”.

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified/Arrow McLaren

· Sunday Qualifying Rank: 19th

· Four Lap Average: 230.661mph

· Quote: “We’ve had a solid lead-in to today’s qualifying. I’m way more comfortable and confident than I was last year. I don’t think we will make the Fast 12. Very happy with the Chevy power we have. Just need to work on finding speed in traffic. But so far happy with where we are in our race preparation.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet/Arrow McLaren:

· Sunday Qualifying Rank: 21st

· Four Lap Average: 230.213mph

· Quote: “Just way more on top of the track and, way less grip than I was expecting. The conditions aren’t that different from Friday, and it felt very, very different for us. By far, my weakest qualifying run during the month. So, disappointed. You just do what you can. You don’t know what to expect. You turn it to turn one, and you figure it out from there. So, unfortunately, I was chasing it a lot more than I want it to be, but it’s part of it.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 31 Prize Picks Arrow McLaren Chevrolet/Arrow McLaren

· Sunday Qualifying Rank: 23rd

· Four Lap Average: 230.202mph

· Quote: “We were obviously lacking in air and speed but, man, that thing was on the nose. It was free. Everything you have to do in qualifying; we did. We’re missing a bit of that extra speed that comes with it. So, I’ve always said that the race car is what really matters and that’s more of my wheelhouse.

“We lost drive in the gearbox yesterday. You know, it’s just been some stuff that has sidelined us that kept us from track time. Honestly right there, not as true as anybody else out there. It’s just it won’t go. So, it’s how it goes sometimes.”

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Shell Fuel Rewards Team Penske Chevrolet/Team Penske

· Sunday Qualifying Rank: 24th

· Four Lap Average: 230.165mph

· Quote: “That’s what she’s got. That’s what she’ll turn. We’re in the show right, there is no bumping, so we’re in the show, which is great. We’ll go to work on our race car. Shell is going to do a great job for us. Team Chevy is doing a great job. Excited to get back to race trim.”

Katherine Legge, No. 11 e.l.f. Cosmetics Chevrolet HMD Motorsports with A.J. Foyt Racing

· Sunday Qualifying Rank: 27th

· Four Lap Average: 229.456mph

· Quote: “That’s just testament to the quality of this team and the heart that they have It’s not where we wanted to be. We wanted the chance of the top 12 qualifying and I thought we maybe had it, but in hindsight, there were some things that we could definitely need to go faster. I feel like I was brave enough out there to keep it flat for the most part. And at least we can breathe now, you know, like it’s done.

“So far it has been amazing. Sarah (Fisher) was one of my heroes coming into North American racing. And she’s just a legend and she’s such a positive, like, upbeat person to have around. She’s keeping all the boys in check and, it’s honestly been really cool. The team have done a great job. They’ve gelled really well together. You know, we’ve got some teething problems that I’m hoping to have sorted out by the race. And I think that if we can tidy up all the little bits, then we’ll be we’ll be in with a good show.”

Jack Harvey, No. 24 DRR INVST Chevrolet/Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

· Sunday Qualifying Rank: 29th

· Four Lap Average: 229.207mph

· Quote: “Honestly, I thought we would be battling to get into the Top 12 transfer position. After I saw the first lap at 229, I was shocked. I thought we would be in the 231 or 230 speeds. Obviously, I have no idea what happened. We generally knew what we could run and now I don’t know what happened. That’s the worst four-lap average we have had all week. I am really confused about the lack of speed on that run. I’m very disappointed because we expected a much faster speed. We have to work on our car for race day now.”

Jacob Abel, No. 51 Texas Roadhouse Chevrolet/Abel Motorsports

· Sunday Qualifying Rank: 32nd

· Four Lap Average: 228.169mph

· Quote: “First of all, really proud of everyone for just getting here in the first place. It’s been a really hard thing just to get the car on track, but, yeah, you know, we’re confident going into that, and the car just was something completely different than what we thought it was going to be. So, it’s super frustrating, obviously. You know, it is what it is. We’re in the show. It’s bittersweet, but, yeah, just really frustrated. I felt like we had we had something to prove and, we didn’t prove it there. Definitely disappointed. Feel like we had a lot more in it. Good luck next weekend.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger – Goodheart Chevrolet/Juncos Hollinger Racing

· Sunday Qualifying Rank: 33rd

· Four Lap Average: 226.572mph

NTT INDYCAR SERIES News Conference

Sunday, May 17, 2026

Alexander Rossi

David Malukas

Press Conference

THE MODERATOR: Good afternoon. Wrapping up qualifying ahead of the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500. Alex Palou already getting his photo taken, first of many. He’ll join us here later. David Malukas is on his way as well as we wrap up the front row starters for next Sunday’s race.

Alexander Rossi has already joined us. He’s in the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet for ECR with his best starting position in his 11th Indianapolis 500 start. Second front row start in the 500. Best starting position of this 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. Alex, it was pretty close, man. It was fun to watch. I’m sure the anxiety was maybe a little different for you, but it was pretty good.

ALEXANDER ROSSI: No, I think it was an incredible day for everyone after the disappointment obviously of the wash-out yesterday, and seeing conditions that we hadn’t seen all month for the first time in qualifying, it’s pretty wild, but a huge testament to everyone on the 20 crew for staying with it and continuing to evolve and improve after each run. It’s no small feat around here.

A great day. It’s not often that you are happy with second place, but with some of the challenges that everyone faced, this is a pretty cool one.

THE MODERATOR: Congratulations. Open it up for questions.

Q. How busy was it in the cockpit today, because a lot of you guys looked like you were doing a lot there?

ALEXANDER ROSSI: Yeah, I mean, on days like this with the wind being as strong as it is, you know, both ends of the track behave differently. With the hybrid there’s different option that you have from a strategic standpoint during the run based on those conditions, and it’s always changing.

You have to kind of manage that and stay on it of the balance of the car. But, yeah, like I said, it’s been an amazing car from a drivability standpoint, a speed standpoint all month. I would say today was our least competitive day from my side, so that’s really encouraging going into next week.

Q. Just how big of a momentum shift is this for you going into next weekend?

ALEXANDER ROSSI: I don’t know that it is. I think it’s obviously great to be able to start pretty far forward here. As we all know, it’s challenging.

TikTok guy over here. Whatever you want. Wherever your little heart desires. Big heart.

Anyways, what was I saying? I don’t know. He was sick?

DAVID MALUKAS: I got the sniffles.

ALEXANDER ROSSI: Like I was saying, it’s really hard to be in a big pack here. To be in the front group will really make your race day easier and allow you to be a little bit more aggressive on strategy.

THE MODERATOR: David Malukas in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet. His best start in the Indianapolis 500. First front row start. I believe it’s Team Penske’s 50th front row start, all told. If somebody would have told you this morning when you wake up, you’re going to start in the front row, what would you say? Happy with that?

DAVID MALUKAS: Yeah, very happy. That was the goal. We wanted to be on this front row.

To be honest, in this race everybody always says, You can get the win from wherever you start. Last year we qualified seventh, and I mean, we were fighting for the win very early on throughout the rest of the race, but if feels good.

This team did a fantastic job at getting the car where it needed to be and making me feel comfortable in it. Yeah, it feels good, front row.

Q. You talked the other day that you wanted to get all those laps because of the changing weather. Still, this weather was different than probably anything you did this week. How do you feel like that maybe helped you?

ALEXANDER ROSSI: It just gave us a bigger database, if you will to kind of draw from. That being said, today was still substantially different. We were still learning on the fly a little bit. It definitely was a benefit in terms of my comfort and various conditions and knowing what the car was capable of.

Q. Was there maybe an extra stress with how long today was and knowing you only had that one attempt to start today, or was it maybe different? How did you approach today from beginning to end?

ALEXANDER ROSSI: I think certainly the most stressful part of the day for me at least was the first run just because you didn’t have that security blanket of being able to go again. Usually in qualifying here, if you get a poor draw or not a very good draw, you can bounce back from it, because you’ve got hours to go out and make changes and improvements.

It demanded very good execution from the team side and my side in order to ensure the transfer into the top 12. Then quite honestly, it was downhill from there.

DAVID MALUKAS: Retweet.

Q. I guess the perception is you were hired at Penske for what you can do on ovals, and so to come to the only oval that Roger really cares about and carry the Penske banner for the day, how does that feel?

DAVID MALUKAS: It feels amazing. For me coming in and Team Penske, I hear it’s the 50th front row start, and it’s cool to have that 50th under my name. There was a lot of pressure going into preseason, just even for this race, but also all the races.

It’s just been an incredible start. I’m just so thankful, so grateful, and every single day I show up to the track a little bit more confident, a little bit more happy to just to be here and be a part of this Team Penske family.

Q. Alex, you start the week with an engine change. Has it been emotional, like, roller coaster, at all from knowing, gosh, what am I going to have to now starting where you are starting?

ALEXANDER ROSSI: Not really. Team Chevy does an incredible job, and they’ve got plenty of, can we say bullets in 2026? I said it. So they’ve got plenty of opportunities in terms of the motors they bring to this place. It’s obviously a huge importance to them to be successful here. It wasn’t any sort of stress for me. Obviously it was unfortunate that the 20 car guys had to basically split the car twice from Saturday at the GP and then again on Wednesday night, but they were up to the task.

Yeah, it was drama-free from my side.

Q. Speaking of drama-free, there’s been five days of on-track activity and nobody has crashed. Do you know why?

ALEXANDER ROSSI: We’re just that good (smiling). I have no idea. I think it’s — I don’t know. I didn’t even think about that until just now.

DAVID MALUKAS: I think just we’re that good. I like that.

ALEXANDER ROSSI: Hell yeah. Finish it there.

It’s no easier, I can promise you that. That was one of the harder qualifying days I’ve had around here.

DAVID MALUKAS: It was tough. Scary.

Q. You had a fairly mixed run in the Fast 12, but we saw you get a lot more pace when you came into the Fast 6. What was the balance between conditions being different, adjustments you made? How were you able to find that speed when you got in the Fast 6?

ALEXANDER ROSSI: Just understanding more. Every run around here, you learn something new. And it’s never the same just because the margins are so small. You start compiling the information, and you can kind of see what others are doing. Based on, you know, what you know you have, you can work to optimize it and maximize it, and that’s what we were able to do today.

Q. Dave, can you speak to how the season is going for you? You were brought here for more than your oval capabilities. You were the top driver at Penske for more than half the races. Now you are performing here as well. You’re delivering everywhere you go. How does that feel in such a short amount of time?

DAVID MALUKAS: It feels really good. For me, like I said earlier, it was a lot of pressure offseason, but with this team, the amount of resources that I have, and this leadership, you know, coming from JD and Dave Faustino, James Schnabel, Fernando, Mustafa, it’s the best crew I’ve had. I’ve been on a fair share of teams, especially since 2024 from the wrist injury. Coming in now, this is the best team I’ve had.

The chemistry is so high. Everybody is having such a good time, but we’re all very competitive, when you have a whole crew pushing 110%. But I get to go and sleep and get a full night’s rest, when those guys are working their butts off, and I see the Notes app is getting updated at 1:00 in the morning. It feels good. I get to come back, and I have all these notes and information to feed off of that by the time practice, qualifying, or the race comes in, I’m a lot more calm. There’s no sense to overthink since I have all the information I need in front of me.

Q. Alexander, can you speak to what I think of as a Ted Gelov effect of since his introduction to the team, everything seems to be on the rise. You sitting here is evidence of that, but it’s been a pretty big change-maker here.

ALEXANDER ROSSI: Oh, 100%. I think that the potential of this organization is borderline limitless, and it’s really cool to be a part of.

You know, this year has been a little bit has fallen to meet expectations in some areas and exceeded in others, but internally we’re performing at a much higher level and doing a better job than we were last year even.

The competitiveness, as David mentioned, of the organization, you know. Last year if you got into the top 12 or, you know, finished a race in the top 10, it was kind of, like, a good day. So far this year if that’s the case, people are pissed off, and that’s the mindset and mentality you have to have in this championship and what we’re going to keep as we improve. Hopefully one day can consistently be a part of these conversations.

Q. Alex, you won this race a few years ago. This feels like a real high point coming back up. What would it mean to you to reach the top step of the podium next week?

ALEXANDER ROSSI: I don’t know if there’s enough adjectives to really describe it. I think the first time — it’s kind that you said it was a few years ago. A decade. What were you doing ten years ago?

DAVID MALUKAS: How old was I? I was 14.

ALEXANDER ROSSI: That’s older than I thought. Thank goodness. I thought you were going to say, I was 8.

It would mean the world to me just because I didn’t understand the heartbreak of this place. I didn’t understand the magnitude of what this track means to not only the teams and drivers, but the people that come here every single year, the generations of families that turn up and support us rain or shine.

It transcends any other place that we go, and it would be pretty magical if it chose me again.

Q. For either of you, what was it like having the different kind of weather in terms of the wind going through turn one, two, three, and four?

DAVID MALUKAS: It was tough. It was tough. It was brutal. I mean, you come out of turn four, and you get the headwind, and all of a sudden it puts you in the front nose, down cars all over the place. Then you try to come out of turn two, and if just feels good, and then all of a sudden you lose all front. Now it feels like you’re going into the wall.

No, it was really hard, and you have to be so busy on the tools, and you have the hybrid strategy. That was, for sure for me, the toughest qualifying I can remember in a while.

Q. For yourself, Alex?

ALEXANDER ROSSI: Yeah, I don’t know that I can add much to that.

DAVID MALUKAS: Just say retweet.

ALEXANDER ROSSI: I was going to quote tweet it, bro (laughing).

I think that the challenge of it is really I don’t think people understand how much harder it gets from 105 degree track temp to 120. Those 15 degrees are insane.

Q. For both of you guys, the margins are so tight. Is there anything that y’all left out there maybe, just even incrementally?

ALEXANDER ROSSI: There’s always something. There’s always something. Even that guy behind me can probably say the same thing. So we’ll learn from it and try and apply it to the next time we’re here. Retweet?

DAVID MALUKAS: Retweet. There’s more there.

THE MODERATOR: Guys, congratulations on the front row. Thanks, everyone.

Tune-In Guide

Monday, May 18

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice – 1pm (ET)/noon (CT)/11am (MT)/10am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Friday, May 22 (Carb Day)

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice – 11am (ET)/10am (CT)/9am (MT)/8am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

· Wienie 500/NTT INDYCAR SERIES Pit Stop Competition – 2pm (ET)/1pm (CT)/noon (MT)/11am (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

﻿Sunday, May 24

· 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbrdige Pre-Race Show – 10am (ET)/9am (CT)/8am (MT)/7am (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

· 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbrdige – 12:30pm (ET)/11:30am (CT)/10:30am (MT)/9:30am (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Chevrolet History at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval

General Motors Wins – 18

Chevrolet Wins – 13

2024 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2023 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2018 – Will Power – Team Penske

2015 – Juan Montoya – Team Penske

2013 – Tony Kanaan – KV Racing Technology-SH Racing

2002 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

1993 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1992 – Al Unser, Jr. – Galles/Kraco

1991 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1990 – Arie Luyendyk – Doug Shierson Racing

1989 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Patrick Racing

1988 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

Oldsmobile Wins – 5

2001 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2000 – Juan Montoya – Chip Ganassi Racing

1999 – Kenny Brack – A.J. Foyt Racing

1998 – Eddie Cheever, Jr. – Team Cheever

1997 – Arie Luyendyk – Treadway Racing

General Motors Poles – 20

Chevrolet Poles – 14

2025 – Robert Shwartzman – PREMA Racing

2024 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2018 – Ed Carpenter – Ed Carpenter Racing

2015 – Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing

2014 – Ed Carpenter – Ed Carpenter Racing

2013 – Ed Carpenter – Ed Carpenter Racing

2012 – Ryan Briscoe – Team Penske

2002 – Bruno Junqueira – Chip Ganassi Racing

1991 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1990 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1989 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1988 – Rick Mears – Team Penske

1987 – Mario Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

Oldsmobile Poles – 5

2001 – Scott Sharp – Kelley Racing

2000 – Greg Ray – Team Menard

1999 – Arie Luyendyk – Treadway Racing

1998 – Billy Boat – A.J. Foyt Racing

1997 – Arie Luyendyk – Treadway Racing

Buick Poles – 1

1992 – Roberto Guerrero – King Motorsports

General Motors Podiums – 54

Chevrolet Podiums – 38

Chevrolet Driver Podiums – Emerson Fittipaldi (4), Helio Castroneves (3), Josef Newgarden (3), Pato O’Ward (3), Tony Kanaan (2), Arie Luyendyk (2), Rick Mears (2), Simon Pagenaud (2), Will Power (2), Al Unser Jr. (2), Michael Andretti (1), Ed Carpenter (1), Santino Ferrucci (1),Felipe Giaffone (1), Scott Goodyear (1), Ryan Hunter-Reay (1), Charlie Kimball (1), David Malukas (1), Juan Montoya (1), Carlos Munoz (1), Bob Rahal (1), Paul Tracy (1), Al Unser (1)

Chevrolet Team Podiums – Team Penske (15), Arrow McLaren (3), A.J. Foyt Racing (2), Andretti Global (2), ECR (2), Galles Racing (2), KV Racing Technology (2), Patrick Racing (2), Chip Ganassi Racing (1), Doug Shierson Racing (1), Granatelli Racing (1), Kraco Enterprises (1), Mo Nunn Racing (1), Newman Haas Racing (1), Team Green (1), Walker Racing (1)

Oldsmobile – 15

Oldsmobile Driver Podiums – Buddy Lazier (2), Jeff Ward (2), Michael Andretti (1), Billy Boat (1), Kenny Brack (1), Helio Castroneves (1), Eddie Cheever, Jr. (1), Gil de Ferran (1), Scott Goodyear (1), Steve Knapp (1), Arie Luyendyk (1), Juan Montoya (1), Eliseo Salazar (1)

Oldsmobile Team Podiums – A.J. Foyt (3), Hemelgarn Racing (2), Team Cheever (2), Team Penske (2), Treadway Racing (2), Chip Ganassi Racing (1), ISM Racing (1), Team Green (1), Pagan Racing (1)

Buick – 1

Buick Driver Podiums – Al Unser (1)

Buick Team Podiums – Team Menard (1)

General Motors Laps Led – 3709

Chevrolet Laps Led – 2699

Chevrolet Driver Laps Led – Emerson Fittipaldi (348), Mario Andretti (193), Simon Pagenaud (169), Ed Carpenter (144), Will Power (140), Tony Kanaan (133), Michael Andretti (132), Rick Mears (119), Helio Castroneves (98), Pato O’Ward (96), Danny Sullivan (95), Marco Andretti (90), Scott Dixon (87), Conor Daly (82), Josef Newgarden (69), Rinus VeeKay (65), Scott McLaughlin (64), Al Unser Jr. (52), Felix Rosenqvist (47), Arie Luyendyk (37), Bob Rahal (36), Bruno Junqueira (32), Alexander Rossi (30), Al Unser (27), Juan Montoya (26), A.J. Allmendinger (23), Sting Ray Robb (23), Ryan Briscoe (15), Gil de Ferran (13), Santino Ferrucci (12), Felipe Giaffone (12), James Hinchcliffe (12), Carlos Munoz (12), Alex Barron (10), Charlie Kimball (10), Christian Rasmussen (9), Robert Shwartzman (8), Spencer Pigot (7), JR Hildebrand (6), Callum Ilott (6), Oliver Askew (4), Kevin Cogan (4), Sage Karam (4), Kyle Larson (4), Jack Harvey (3), Scott Sharp (3), Rubens Barrichello (2), David Malukas (2)

Chevrolet Team Laps Led – Team Penske (1019), Newman Haas Racing (325), ECR (306), Chip Ganassi Racing (179), Arrow McLaren (168), Patrick Racing (158), Andretti Global (140), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (85), A.J. Foyt Racing (56), Galles Racing (56), KV Racing Technology (43), Doug Shierson Racing (37), Kraco Enterprises (35), Mo Nunn Racing (35), Juncos Hollinger Racing (18), King Motorsports (15), Prema Racing (8), Blair Racing (7), Kelley Racing (4), Team Cheever (3)

Oldsmobile Laps Led – 996

Oldsmobile Driver Laps Led: Juan Montoya (167), Arie Luyendyk (129), Greg Ray (116), Kenny Brack (89), Tony Stewart (78), Eddie Cheever, Jr. (76), Helio Castroneves (52), Jeff Ward (52), Robby Gordon (50), John Paul, Jr. (39), Mark Dismore (29), Gil de Ferran (27), Buddy Lazier (27), Michael Andretti (16), Robbie Buhl (16), Billy Boat (13), Jimmy Vasser (5), Buzz Calkins (4), Sam Schmidt (4), Davey Hamilton (3), Scott Goodyear (2), Robbie McGehee (2)

Oldsmobile Team Laps Led : Team Menard (207), Chip Ganassi Racing (185), Treadway Racing (137), Team Cheever (125), A.J. Foyt Racing (124), Team Penske (79), Team Pelfrey (39), Kelley Racing (29), Hemelgarn Racing (27), Genoa Racing (18), Team Green (16), Bradley Racing (4), Nienhouse Motorsports (3), Pagan Racing (3)

Buick Laps Led – 14

Buick Driver Laps Led: Jim Crawford (8), Al Unser (4), Scott Brayton (1), Stephane Gregoire (1)

Buick Team Laps Led: King Motorsports (8), Team Menard (4), Brayton Engineering (1), Formula Project (1)

Manufacturer History at the Indianapolis 500

Wins (with competition)

27 – Offenhauser (1976, 1975, 1974, 1973, 1972, 1968, 1964, 1963, 1962, 1961, 1960, 1959, 1958, 1957, 1956, 1955, 1954, 1953, 1952, 1951, 1950, 1949, 1948, 1947, 1941, 1937, 1935)

18 – General Motors

13 – Chevrolet (2024, 2023, 2019, 2018, 2015, 2013, 2002, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988)

12 – Miller (1938, 1936, 1934, 1933, 1932, 1931, 1930, 1929, 1928, 1926, 1923, 1922)

10 – Honda (2025, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2012, 2005, 2004)

10 – Cosworth (1987, 1986, 1985, 1984, 1983, 1982, 1981, 1980, 1979, 1978)

8 – Ford (1996, 1995, 1971, 1970, 1969, 1967, 1965)

5 – Oldsmobile (2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997)

3 – Duesenberg (1927, 1925, 1924

3 – Peugeot (1919, 1918, 1913)

2 – Mercedes (1994, 1915

2 – Maserati (1940, 1939)

2 – Frontenac (1921, 1920)

1 – Toyota (2003)

1 – Foyt (1977

1 – Sparks (1946)

1 – Delage (1914)

1 – National (1912)

1 – Marmon (1911)

Earned Poles (with competition)

23 – General Motors