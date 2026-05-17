Rosenqvist’s Fast 6 Qualifying Run Results in Fourth for 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Helio Castroneves and Marcus Armstrong to start 15th and 17th

Indianapolis, Ind. (May 17, 2026) – A single-day Indianapolis 500 qualifying showdown once again saw Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) driver Felix Rosenqvist – No. 60 SiriusXM Honda – fight for pole position. Rosenqvist topped all three qualifying sessions leading up to the Fast 6, but a final run saw Rosenqvist end the day fourth quickest for next Sunday’s 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Teammates Marcus Armstrong – No. 66 Acura Honda – and Helio Castroneves – No. 06 Cleveland-Cliffs Honda – made valiant efforts during qualifying, but were unable to transfer into the Top 12. Castroneves – who is also aiming to make history and win a record-setting fifth Indy 500 win – will start 15th while Armstrong will start 17th.

Rosenqvist dominated the day as the Swede was almost one-mile-an-hour quicker than the rest of the field, putting down a 232.599 mph four lap average following the first run of qualifying. Moving into the Top 12 session, Rosenqvist once again found himself at the top of the IMS scoring pylon and was the only driver to have an average above 232 mph (232.065 mph). The final Fast 6 shootout put Rosenqvist as the final car in line to lay it all out on the table. Ultimately he set a 231.375 mph average which put him fourth quickest and will start on the inside of the second row next Sunday.

MSR now puts its focus on race trim as practice gets back underway on Monday May 18th from 1:00-3:00pm ET ahead of the final day of practice – Carb Day – on Friday May 22nd.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “Qualified fourth here at the 500. I’m a little disappointed, I felt like we probably had a pole car today. I don’t know what happened in the last run, it seemed like a good clean run. We lost one mile per hour compared to the previous one, so yeah disappointed, but I guess switch to race mode.”

Helio Castroneves: “My day was good, we are in the top 15, which is better than last year. The Cleveland-Cliffs Honda was actually not bad, balance-wise, we just didn’t have the speed. However, for the race, we are going to make it happen.”

Marcus Armstrong: “I felt pretty comfortable in the car today, but we just lacked speed. I wish we could have made it into the Top 12, especially seeing how fast our sister car was. But I do feel like we have a very good race car and we can definitely race from 17th.”