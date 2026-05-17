Field Of 33 Has Qualified For 110th Indianapolis 500; Fast 12 Next Up

Felix Rosenqvists No. 60 SirusXM Honda — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – All 33 cars have officially qualified for the 110thIndianapolis 500 Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but next up is the Fast 12. Felix Rosenqvist of Meyer Shank Racing was the fastest qualifier in the 33-car session with a four-lap average of…...



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