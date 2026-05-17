Arrow McLaren 110th Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Report Two days of Qualifying were compressed into one on Sunday at the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 due to a full rain out on Saturday. With a solid first run, Pato advanced to Top 12 Qualifying and again into the Firestone Fast 6. He and the No…....



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