Alex Palou on pole for Honda for the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500

May 18, 2026 — SPEEDWAY, IN Alex Palou continues to shine, qualifying on pole for the 2026 Indy 500 Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist goes fourth fastest, leads first two rounds of qualifications Chip Ganassi Racing driver, Kyffin Simpson, earns career-best ‘500’ qualifying position Alex Palou scored yet another pole for Honda, putting his #10…...



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