  • May 17, 2026
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Alex Palou Breaks The Hearts Of Several Drivers To Win Indianapolis 500 Pole

Alex Palou and his wife Esther and daughter Lucia celebrate Palou’s Indy 500 Pole — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – Alexander Rossi stood on pit lane, at the time the fastest driver in the Firestone Fast Six with just two drivers left before he could celebrate his first Indianapolis 500 Pole. But one of…...

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