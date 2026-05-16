  • May 16, 2026
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Team Penske NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice Report – Indianapolis 500/Fast Friday

Indianapolis 500 / Fast FridaySpeedway, IN – May 15, 2026 Rank – 20thSpeed – 231.848 mph Rank- 3rdSpeed – 232.674 mph Rank – 16thSpeed – 232.110 mph QUALIFYING DRAW: Following the Fast Friday practice session, teams drew for their qualifying position for the first round of qualifying tomorrow afternoon. Team representatives chose coins with number 1-33…...

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