This photo was taken just before another major shower hit Indianapolis Motor Speedway — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS — Qualifications for the 110th Indianapolis 500 on Saturday was a complete washout, making Sunday’s activity even more hectic. It was the first complete Qualifying Day washout since 2008. Several strong rain showers that were…...
‘Soggy Saturday’ At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Washes Out Qualifications
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- May 16, 2026
- 6 minutes read
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