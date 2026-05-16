  • May 16, 2026
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‘Soggy Saturday’ At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Washes Out Qualifications

This photo was taken just before another major shower hit Indianapolis Motor Speedway — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS — Qualifications for the 110th Indianapolis 500 on Saturday was a complete washout, making Sunday’s activity even more hectic. It was the first complete Qualifying Day washout since 2008. Several strong rain showers that were…...

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